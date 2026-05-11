Jacob Goldstein's Impact Prints, Expands STEM Access and Brings Free 3D Printing Resources to 100+ New Jersey Schools

Jacob Goldstein Impact Prints Guidebook

MILLBURN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many schools are still figuring out how to use 3D printers in the classroom, Jacob Goldstein is already helping them turn that technology into real-world impact, reaching more than 100 schools across New Jersey. Built on the belief that technology should serve a purpose, his work empowers students to create assistive devices, educational tools, and everyday items that directly support people in their own communities.

Goldstein created Impact Prints, a guidebook and distribution model that helps schools, libraries, and makerspaces turn 3D printing into meaningful, real-world impact. The resource offers free, open-source designs and step-by-step guidance, making it easy for students and educators to produce and donate items such as assistive grips for seniors, Braille tiles for visually impaired students, sensory tools for individuals with autism or ADHD, and other everyday items that can improve quality of life. By lowering the barrier to entry, Goldstein is creating a space that allows more communities to participate, transforming simple digital designs into practical tools that make a difference.

The idea came from Goldstein’s experience in robotics and computer science, where he initially developed an interest in digital design and learned how rapid prototyping could turn ideas into working solutions. After competing on his school’s robotics team, that curiosity quickly expanded into combining STEM education with community service in a way that is both accessible and scalable.

While reflecting on the impact of his efforts, Goldstein shared, “It’s rewarding to see a digital file turn into something that can actually improve someone’s daily life. Through robotics, I’ve seen how powerful technology can be, but Impact Prints showed me how accessible that power really is. You don’t need a massive budget to make a real-world difference, just a 3D printer and a way to help your community.”

To bring Impact Prints to life, Goldstein vetted 17 free, open-source models designed for skill levels ranging from beginner to intermediate. Each model was selected for its ease of use, and its ability to serve a practical purpose. Each piece follows a simple process, guiding users to select a model, prepare the file, print the item, and donate it locally.

Goldstein organized the models into six key categories including Education & Literacy, STEM & Science, Accessibility & Assistive Devices, Sensory & Wellness, Safety & Preparedness, and Everyday Essentials. He also developed a materials and printing guide to support beginner implementation, particularly for those new to 3D printing. In addition to function and accessibility, a top priority for Goldstein was to reduce time barriers, which he accomplished by ensuring all models can be printed in under six hours.

Once the guidebook was finished, Goldstein began outreach to school districts and technology departments across New Jersey for distribution. Impact Prints has since been shared with more than 20 school districts, reaching over 100 schools. He has also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Newark to provide a direct pathway for donated items to reach communities that can benefit from them.

Goldstein’s vision for Impact Prints extends far beyond its current reach. As he continues to connect with schools, organizations, and individuals, he hopes to grow into a broader national effort, with long-term plans to expand internationally as distribution becomes more scalable.

To support Goldstein and Impact Prints, download the free guidebook and follow @impactprintsnj on Instagram to see how students and communities are using 3D printing to make a real impact.

About Jacob Goldstein

Jacob Goldstein is a student at Millburn High School in Millburn, New Jersey, where he is an AP student and an active member of the FIRST Tech Challenge competitive robotics team ​​23650. He also serves as an officer in his school’s Computer Science Club and STEM Outreach Club and is a varsity hockey player. Goldstein hopes to study business in college, with an interest in continuing to explore the intersection of technology and real-world problem solving.

Contact

Jacob Goldstein

jacobgoldsteincollege2027@gmail.com

Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.