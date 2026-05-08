Deadline Approaching: Connecticut Voters Who Want to Change Parties and Vote in 2026 Primaries Must Change Their Affiliation by May 11

Press Releases

05/07/2026

(Hartford, Connecticut) — The Office of the Secretary of the State reminds voters that Monday, May 11, is the deadline to change party affiliation in order to vote in the August primary ahead of Connecticut’s 2026 elections.

In Connecticut, only registered members of a political party can vote in that party’s primary. Voters who want to participate in a primary for a different party must first update their party affiliation.

Under Connecticut law, voters who belong to a political party must wait three months after changing their party affiliation before they can vote in their new party’s primary. Primaries will take place on Tuesday, August 11, in towns where more than one candidate from the same political party qualifies for a particular office.

The August 11 primary will be preceded by seven days of early voting, August 3 through 9, 2026. Voters may cast a ballot between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on August 3, 5, 7, 8, and 9; and between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on August 4 and 6, 2026.

Voters who do not belong to a political party (unaffiliated voters) and plan to vote on Primary Day must enroll in a party by 12:00 p.m. the day before the primary. Unaffiliated voters who wish to vote during early voting must also register with a party by 12:00 p.m. on the day before they plan to early vote.

Party affiliation changes can be made online at MyVote.CT.gov/register, by mail, or in person at your local registrar of voters' office.

For more information on registering, party affiliation, or upcoming elections, visit SOTS.CT.gov or call the Secretary of the State’s Election Division at 860-509-6100.

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