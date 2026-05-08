Governor Hochul Announces Updated Design for High Falls Terrace, the First Phase of High Falls State Park in Downtown Rochester

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an updated design for High Falls Terrace, marking a major milestone as the first phase of the future High Falls State Park. Presented to the public at an open house, the updated design establishes High Falls Terrace as a vital gateway connecting the community to the park’s future phases in the lower Genesee River gorge. The improvements to High Falls Terrace will be funded with a portion of the $75 million proposed for the first phase of the park in the 2026-27 Executive Budget and construction of the first state park in the City of Rochester is scheduled to begin this fall.

“High Falls State Park will be an oasis of natural beauty in the heart of Rochester that connects communities and visitors with the awe-inspiring Genesee River gorge and waterfall, as well as the city’s rich ecological, cultural and industrial history,” Governor Hochul said. “High Falls Terrace is a vital gateway to the lower gorge and, as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, it’s an opportunity to celebrate the diverse people who built Rochester’s legacy.”

High Falls Terrace will feature accessible overlooks with stunning views of High Falls and the Genesee River Gorge, all set within a framework of native plantings.

The area will include:

An accessible nature-themed playground

An open lawn for events and informal gatherings recalling the historic Falls Field that once dominated the site

A shady picnic area

Public restrooms

A small 16-space public parking area with two accessible spaces

A centerpiece of the updated design is the new Heritage Walk, which will be a memorial centered on immigration and the migration of people to Rochester. Uniquely positioned with a view of the Falls that both stirred and powered Rochester’s industrial history, this memorial is adjacent to neighborhoods that became the adopted home of immigrant workers. The Heritage Walk was inspired in partnership with the Col. Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Society. It will feature an Irish-American tribute in the shadows of the former Little Dublin neighborhood. The Heritage Walk will be the first phase of a larger Heritage Trail that will traverse High Falls State Park and interpret the many stories and cultures that shaped this historic site, including the indigenous people of the Haudenosaunee nations.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Governor Hochul has made expanding access to outdoor recreation a top priority. This new state park in downtown Rochester reflects that commitment by bringing new opportunities for recreation, connection, and community vitality. We look forward to turning this vision into reality.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “I want to commend Governor Kathy Hochul and her team for developing a truly inspired design for High Falls State Park that tells the story of Rochester and the people who have written it. From the Haudenosaunee people who heard the voice of the Creator in the roar of the High Falls to the immigrant workers who built America’s first boomtown by traversing the river via the canal, and on through the abolitionists who spread the message of freedom along that canal system. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s vision, High Falls State Park will serve as a testament to the people who shaped and continue to shape Rochester’s rich history, vibrant present, and limitless future.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "Including the Irish-American Heritage Memorial is a powerful tribute to the immigrants who helped build part of the very foundation of our community. Almost 20 percent of Monroe County residents claim Irish ancestry, and this memorial solidifies their stories in a tangible way. This is a vital step in our broader mission to celebrate the diverse cultures—from the Haudenosaunee nations to the immigrant workers—that continue to shape Rochester’s vibrant identity. The High Falls State Park will be an incredible complement to the vibrant parks system that exists throughout Monroe County, giving residents and visitors endless options to appreciate our natural resources.”

Empire State Development President and CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Establishing High Falls State Park in the heart of Downtown Rochester will maximize the scope of our ROC The Riverway investments that are transforming the Genesee River waterfront. Thanks to Governor Hochul and continued community support, this multi-year project will be a game-changer for residents and visitors alike, offering yet another reason to explore, experience and enjoy the vibrant Flower City.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement is a reason for celebration and DEC is proud to be overseeing the cleanup efforts along the Genesee River Gorge. The High Falls State Park project involves many agencies coordinating with the City of Rochester to address the area’s industrial legacy and revitalize surrounding communities by creating opportunities for people of all abilities to overlook the High Falls and Genesee River Gorge.”

OLIN Managing Partner Michael Miller said, "We're thrilled to be taking the next step in the realization of High Falls State Park. The collaborative relationship between the State of New York, City of Rochester, local non-profits, community groups, and the design team have helped us strengthen the design for High Falls Terrace, and will ultimately help ensure its long-term success."

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “High Falls State Park will leverage one of Rochester’s great natural beauties and a defining feature of our downtown to create a destination for visitors and community members alike to visit and enjoy. High Falls Terrace will create a space for visitors to learn about Rochester’s rich history and enjoy all the park has to offer. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her vision on this project and her commitment to making High Falls more accessible for the community to enjoy.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “The development of the High Falls State Park is a transformative project that connects our community to one of Rochester's most iconic natural features and celebrates the rich heritage that has shaped our city. The Genesee River and High Falls are central to Rochester's identity and history, and this urban state park will provide residents and visitors with public access to an awe-inspiring natural environment in the heart of downtown. I look forward to the implementation of Phase 1 as this area becomes a premier destination for future generations."

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The development of High Falls State Park represents a historic transformation for the City of Rochester and our downtown community. By taking this first step with the revitalization of High Falls Terrace, we are bringing a renewed sense of energy to our natural and industrial heritage while creating jobs, improving connectivity, and expanding recreational opportunities along the Genesee River. Reclaiming these former industrial spaces and transforming them into accessible parkland will highlight a long-hidden gem in the heart of our city. This park will bring together locals and out-of-town visitors. I applaud Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and for dedicating $75 million in the Executive Budget to turn this vision into a reality. We look forward to working alongside our community partners to ensure this project reflects the history, needs, and vibrant future of our city.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “The High Falls State Park project represents a transformative step for Rochester, one that strengthens our local economy while expanding access to high-quality public space in the heart of the city. By creating a true gateway to the Genesee River gorge, we’re not only unlocking the potential of a long-underutilized area, but also laying the foundation for increased tourism, small business growth and community development. Just as important, this project ensures that residents have access to safe, accessible, and thoughtfully designed green space that reflects the full story of our city. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and our entire state delegation for the continued investment in this project and I am grateful to all of our local leaders who are working to make it a reality.”

Col. Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Society Board Member Mark Dowdell said, “The Col. Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Society is honored to be working with Governor Hochul, our great state of New York and the State Park System toward the production of the High Falls State Park in the Genesee River gorge and surrounding area. Our goal for this memorial and Irish immigration has always been to honor the American Dream and illustrate the Irish American experience to achieve that dream in our region of New York. The O’Rorke Society is very pleased to aid in the process that will bring a beautiful state park to downtown Rochester and would especially like to encourage people from all ethnicities to join this effort to create understanding and facilitate bridge building between ethnic groups that might prove useful in the future.”

The future 40-acre state park will be centered around the spectacular 80-foot waterfall, and will incorporate the city’s High Falls Terrace Park into the State Park footprint. A framework plan developed with community input to detail a vision for the future park was released last October.

Led by respective property owners including Rochester Gas & Electric, City of Rochester and Bausch + Lomb, phased remediation work along the three-quarter mile-long stretch of the Genesee Gorge is underway. With some parcels completed, others in process, it is expected to last another five years in total. The park will be designed to open in phases in concert with the cleanup progress.

About ROC The Riverway:

ROC The Riverway is a partnership between New York State and the City of Rochester to revitalize the Genesee River downtown waterfront. To date, NYS has committed more than $100 million towards dozens of projects, several of which have been completed, including the Brewery Line Trail extension and Pont de Rennes Bridge renovation within the High Falls area. For additional information about ROC The Riverway, visit the City of Rochester's ‘ROC The Riverway’ website.