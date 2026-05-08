A First for Veterans Everywhere: Timothy Jones and QGI Are Building the AI Companion the VA System Has Never Had

Timothy M. Jones, CEO — Colorful Voices, LLC Logo QGI Logo colorful voices

Colorful Voices and Quantum General Intelligence partner to deploy an emotionally intelligent, lifetime learning wellness AI for veterans and military families.

QGI is powering Uniti Q, the veteran wellness companion for our veterans and their families throughout their lives. This is a first for the Dept of Veterans Affairs and its veterans. ” — Timothy M. Jones, CEO — Colorful Voices, LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Timothy M. Jones founded Colorful Voices , LLC in 2014, he was responding to a void he knew from the inside: as a U.S. Navy veteran and survivor of Military Sexual Trauma, he had navigated a system that was not built for him. Twelve years and 15,000 trained individuals later, Jones is taking that mission one step further — into artificial intelligence.Colorful Voices and Quantum General Intelligence , Inc. (QGI) have signed a Letter of Intent to build and operate Uniti Q, an AI-powered wellness companion designed to travel with veterans and their families for life. The platform will be powered by QGI's new Q6 model, an emotional-intelligence AI built specifically for sustained, trust-critical relationships."“QGI is powering Uniti Q, the veteran wellness companion for our veterans and their families throughout their lives. This is a first for the Dept of Veterans Affairs and its veterans. “ Said Timothy Jones, CEO of Colorful Voices, LLCBuilt Around What Veterans Actually NeedWellness AI has been tried before — and has largely failed veterans. Chatbots reset between sessions. General-purpose models don't know the difference between a veteran describing a bad day and a veteran in crisis. They don't hold memory across months or years, and they don't know how to connect someone to the right resource at the right moment.Q6 is different. Built on QGI's Q-Prime quantum-structured memory layer, it maintains coherent context across a lifetime of interactions. It recognizes emotional signals and responds with calibrated, empathetic communication. It knows when to listen, when to provide information, and when to route a veteran to Crisis Lifeline or to obtain help to start new business.A Partnership Built on Shared ValuesJones has been recognized by John Maxwell as a Top 100 coach finalist, received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, and was honored with the CXO 2.0 Business Leadership Excellence Award in Dubai in December 2025. His work with Colorful Voices includes the first LGBTQ+ subcontract award in Pittsburgh's history and a Homestead Borough Council resolution of support.Uniti Q is the product that brings those twelve years of earned trust into a platform that scales.About Colorful Voices, LLCColorful Voices, LLC is a Pittsburgh-based education, advocacy, and community organization serving LGBTQ+ veterans, military personnel, and their families. Founded in 2014 by Timothy M. Jones. NGLCC LGBTBE Certified | SBA Veteran-Owned | SDVOSB | MWBE | NaVOBA 2023 "LGBTQ+ VBE We Love." colorful-voices.org | +1-878-289-4114About QGI — Quantum General Intelligence, Inc.QGI is a San Diego-based AI company building deterministic, emotionally intelligent AI for high-stakes environments. Co-founded by Dain Ehring (CEO) and Dr. Sam Sammane (Chief Scientist). Products include Q-Prime, the QAG Engine, and Q6. qgi.devMedia ContactTimothy M. Jones, CEO — Colorful Voices, LLC+1-878-289-4114 | colorful-voices.org

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