Loan Factory partners with Pylon to 6x volume through autonomous mortgages

Loan Factory teams up with Pylon to launch AI-powered, fully automated mortgages delivering faster approvals, lower costs, and rates closer to Wall Street.

This partnership unlocks autonomous originations, faster closings, and direct access to Wall Street pricing - giving our loan officers a powerful competitive advantage.” — Thuan Nguyen

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loan Factory , one of the largest mortgage brokers in the U.S., today announced that it is launching fully automated originations on Pylon ’s mortgage rails.Loan Factory originates over $5 billion annually across 2,500 loan officers, and expects to 6x loan officer production across its core origination flows with Pylon. The partnership will deploy Pylon’s frontier AI infrastructure to eliminate manual loan operations and connect Loan Factory directly to Wall Street rates with no middleman margin.“Loan Factory is already one of the most technology-forward brokers in the country,” said Loan Factory CEO Thuan Nguyen. “Partnering with Pylon enables us to cut out the middlemen and deliver rates that our competitors can’t match. It also allows us to deliver instant approvals and faster closings, all while lowering costs.”Loan Factory has built a proprietary platform for mortgage brokers, but has always been limited by wholesale lenders’ outdated technology and padded rates. Pylon enables Loan Factory to vertically integrate the entire stack on the new mortgage rails. Loan Factory is able to design and build a product purpose-built for its LOs and borrowers with autonomous originations at the core."With Pylon, originators no longer have to choose between rate, speed, and borrower experience,” said Pylon CEO Trent Hedge. “We're excited to unlock massive growth and competitive advantage for Loan Factory as we simplify mortgages into an API call."About Loan FactoryLoan Factory is one of the largest mortgage platforms in the United States, originating over $5 billion annually through more than 2,500 loan officers licensed across 48 states. Founded by Thuan Nguyen, Loan Factory competes on a combination of low rates, exceptional customer service, and superior technology. The company built Tera, a proprietary all-in-one mortgage platform that replaces the fragmented software stack most brokerages rely on. Loan Factory maintains a “ $2000 best-price guarantee ” for borrowers. Learn more at loanfactory.com.About PylonPylon is the autonomous mortgage infrastructure platform powering the next generation of mortgage origination. Through vertical integration and end-to-end automation, Pylon’s mortgage rails give originators access to rates that are 75–200bps better and a cost to originate that is 74% lower than the industry average. Pylon serves a growing number of large private and publicly traded mortgage originators, and is backed by top investors including Peter Thiel, Conversion Capital, QED, Citi, and Fifth Wall. Learn more at pylonlending.com.

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