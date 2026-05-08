OutboardListings.com Publishes Definitive Guide to America's 50 Best Boating Party Spots

Fort Lauderdale sandbar area with boats anchored in shallow turquoise water and people gathered for a social boating scene. Outboard Listings

New community resource covers every major sandbar, raft-up, and party cove from the Florida Keys to the Pacific Northwest

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OutboardListings.comˢᵐ today announced the publication of "The Top 50 Boating Party Spots in America”. Recently launched, the AI-powered marine marketplace and community platform. The comprehensive guide is the first resource of its kind to catalog all 50 destinations in a single article with local tips, what-to-expect details, and direct links to regional community forums where boaters can share firsthand intel.

WHAT THE GUIDE COVERS

The Top 50 list spans eight regions and includes iconic destinations that draw hundreds of thousands of boaters each season:

• Florida — Haulover Sandbar (Miami), Peanut Island (Palm Beach), Beer Can Island (Tampa Bay), Robinson Preserve, Boca Ciega Sandbar, Sand Key, Doctors Pass (Naples), Jewfish Key, Keewaydin Island, and Stuart Sandbar.

• Lake of the Ozarks — Party Cove, Coconuts Caribbean, Dog Days Bar & Grill, Shady & Lazy Gators, and Camden on the Lake.

• Texas — Devil's Cove (Lake Travis), The Sandbar (Canyon Lake), Party Cove (Lake Lewisville), Possum Kingdom Lake, and Lake Conroe.

• Arizona & Nevada — London Bridge (Lake Havasu), Copper Canyon, Thompson Bay, Willow Beach (Colorado River), and Bartlett Lake.

• Great Lakes & Midwest — Put-in-Bay (Lake Erie), Torch Lake (Michigan), Playpen/Chicago Lakefront, Geneva Lake (Wisconsin), and Grand Haven Channel.

• Southeast — Lake Lanier (Georgia), Lake Murray (South Carolina), Norris Lake (Tennessee), Lake Cumberland (Kentucky), and Smith Mountain Lake (Virginia).

• Northeast — Fire Island (New York), Lake George (New York), Lake Winnipesaukee (New Hampshire), Skaneateles Lake (New York), and the Chesapeake Bay Raft-Up.

• West Coast & Pacific Northwest — Mission Bay (San Diego), Lake Shasta (Northern California), Lake Chelan (Washington), Willamette River (Portland), and Flathead Lake (Montana).

COMMUNITY FORUMS NOW OPEN

Alongside the guide, OutboardListings.com has launched a new "Party Spots by Boat" forum category with 10 regional sub-forums where boaters can post their own reviews, share GPS coordinates, upload photos, and recommend the hidden gems that didn't make the top 50. The forums are free to browse and free to join.

WHY IT MATTERS

"There's no single place online where boaters can find every major party spot, compare notes, and share local tips — until now," said Dave Saitta, founder of Proxy1Media.com. "This isn't just a listicle. It's a living resource backed by community forums where boaters tell each other which sandbars are still worth the trip and which ones to skip this season."

ABOUT OUTBOARDLISTINGS.COM

OutboardListings.com is a full-service marine marketplace built on AI technology, featuring an outboard engine scanner that identifies 13,100+ models from a photograph, a 13,830+ marine parts catalog, a 9,400+ business directory, 20+ community forums, an AI-powered events calendar tracking 33+ sources nationwide, and a founding dealer network. The platform is free to search, free to browse, and free to join. Individual seller listings start at $99. Dealer plans start at $299/month. Advertising starts at $79/month.

OutboardListings.com is built to complement — not compete with — the boating communities that have served this industry for over a decade, including OffshoreOnly.com, ScreamAndFly.com, The Hull Truth, and River Daves Place.

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