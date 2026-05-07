U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Visits Singapore to Strengthen Regional Partnerships

SINGAPORE — The Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), Gen. Ronald P. Clark, conducted an introductory visit to Singapore, April 27–29, 2026, marking his first engagement in the country in an official capacity. The visit underscored the enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore and highlighted opportunities to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

“This visit represents an important step in deepening our partnership with Singapore,” Clark said. “Our cooperation is rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

During the visit, Clark met with Singapore Chief of Army, Maj. Gen. Cai Dexian, where the two senior leaders engaged in discussions focused on regional security, force modernization, and the continued relationship building between their respective armies. Their dialogue reflected a shared commitment to maintaining stability and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“Your decision to spend these days with us speaks to the depth and longevity of the friendship between our two militaries and our two countries. We deeply value both the professional and personal relationships our armies have built over the years, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead to further strengthen that partnership,” Cai said.

Clark also emphasized the role of USARPAC within the broader U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), highlighting the Army’s efforts to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the region. He reaffirmed the importance of transparency, interoperability, and shared understanding among partner nations in addressing evolving security challenges.

“Our cooperation is rooted in mutual respect and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Clark said.

The engagement reflects USARPAC’s continued commitment to working alongside allies and partners to enhance regional stability and ensure readiness in an increasingly complex security environment.