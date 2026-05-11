Allez! Sports Names Industry Leader Tricia Baak as SVP of Partnerships

Strategic leader Tricia Baak joins Allez! Sports to build partnerships that will define the next era of women's sports media.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allez! Sports , the first women's sports media platform redefining how brands connect with the most valuable and loyal fans in sports, today announced the appointment of Tricia Baak as Senior Vice President of Partnerships.Baak brings a proven track record of building strategic brand partnerships that drive real business results. With deep expertise in digital strategy and integrated marketing she knows how to connect brands to audiences in ways that are meaningful, measurable, and built to last.She has spent her career creating partnerships that elevate brands while moving culture forward. Tricia will be at the forefront of spearheading initiatives that highlight the value of women's sports and developing innovative programs that increase visibility, support female athletes, grow fandom and deliver business results for all partners.She is also exactly the kind of person Allez! Sports was built for. A badass athlete herself, Baak understands from the inside what it means to compete, what fans feel, and why this era in women's sports is unlike anything that has come before.Tricia brings the perfect combination of strategic expertise and genuine passion for what we are building," said co-founder Allyson J. Davis. "She does not just understand brand partnerships. She understands women's sports and the brands that are ready to lead in this space."About Allez! SportsAllez! Sports is a global women's sports media company building the next era of premium storytelling at the intersection of sport and culture. Founded by award-winning media executives Melissa Forman and Allyson J. Davis, the company draws on decades of experience across MTV Sports, FOX Sports, Universal Sports Network, Red Bull, and more. Built on the backbone of YouTube and the creator economy, Allez! produces, distributes, and markets original series, documentaries, live events, and weekly programming across every format and platform. Through bespoke brand collaborations and strategic partnerships with leagues, teams, and industry leaders, Allez! is committed to growing the women's sports ecosystem from the inside out.

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