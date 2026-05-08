Durkin Entertainment Presents ECOLUXE 'Best Mother's Day Gifts'

ECOLUXE 'Best Mother's Day Gifts" ECOLUXE 'Mother's Day Best Gifts' (2) Relax Sauna's Portable Silver Elite Sauna

Curated Gifts' that MOMS will Love

"I have thoughtfully curated products that celebrate all MOMS, which were recently featured on ABC4 TV. I am thrilled to highlight these incredible brands and the stories behind them".” — Debbie Durkin, Durkin Entertainment

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still searching for that gift for MOM? Los Angeles TV/Film product placement producer Debbie Durkin has curated products that celebrate all MOMS that were broadcast on ABC4 TV: https://www.abc4.com/gtu/gtu-sponsor/ecoluxe-best-mothers-day-gifts/ and https://www.abc4.com/gtu/gtu-sponsor/ecoluxe-best-mothers-day-gifts-2/ . Beyond the usual flowers and candy, these gifts include expressions of gratitude and wellness for a lifetime of love. Rethink how you give. Choose a gift that supports MOMS' well-being long after the day has passed; these products offer something more lasting.Bull Guard Cell Phone Crossbody Purse is perfect for moms on the go! A thoughtful, practical gift she’ll use every day—combining style, security, and convenience. It’s an ideal crossbody bag for travel, running everyday errands, or looking chic on a dinner date. This crossbody wallet delivers a sophisticated look while protecting your valuables during travel or everyday use. www.my-bullguard.com HAUTE MINUTE MAKEUP is the world’s first full line of clean, clutch size makeup where great things come in small packages. What a great gift to help your mom look her best wherever she goes! https://hauteminutemakeup.com/collections/bundles N1o1 supplements, oral care, and skincare work from the inside out to support total-body wellness to feel better and perform better. MOM will Look her best at every age. What if better energy, circulation, and even healthier-looking skin all came down to one molecule your body loses every day? Dr Nathan Bryan was the first to describe nitrite and nitrate as indispensable nutrients required for optimal cardiovascular health. Dr. Bryan was the first to demonstrate and discover an endocrine function of nitric oxide via the formation of S-nitrosoglutathione and inorganic nitrite. He is a successful entrepreneur who has commercialized his nitric oxide technology through the formation of N1o1, backed by Nobel Prize-winning science. N1o1 Nitric Oxide helps restore your body’s natural nitric oxide levels by supporting blood flow, energy, heart health, and cognitive function. N101 supplements, oral care, and skincare work from the inside out to support total-body wellness. Feel and perform better. MOMS skincare should be as powerful as she is. https://n1o1.com/shop/ Bee-Powered Skincare is handcrafted with love, backed by science, and inspired by bees, that heals naturally! A portion of every purchase supports MayMay’s Ranch, a nonprofit dog sanctuary. https://maymaysranch.org/ Beez Gone is the gift that keeps on giving. www.BEEZGONE.com Relax Saunas is an award-winning sauna and the only one with 100% far infrared. The portable Silver Elite sauna fits busy lives. It is designed for one person and includes a supportive chair. For at-home detox, users can enjoy 15–30 minute sessions. NASA uses far infrared on the Space Station instead of a gym. One 15 minute seated session, fully clothed, provides the benefits of a 20 minute cardio workout. The tent-style design keeps your head outside the sauna, preventing overheating and allowing you to focus on the heat on your body. It is designed for one person and includes a supportive chair. NASA uses far infrared on the Space Station instead of a gym. Far infrared works by activating inter- and intra-cellular water hydrogen molecules, helping your body sweat out impurities, like plastics and metals, while supporting natural detox pathways. Most people notice reduced pain, reduced tension, and better sleep after just one session. Wellness isn’t a luxury, it’s a way of showing appreciation that actually lasts. When your MOTHER has spent a lifetime giving, the most meaningful gift of a Relax Silver Elite Sauna is the one that gives back https://relaxsaunas.com/ Be LOVE™ is a functional drink brand built on health, connection and purpose. Products include: Be LOVE™ Hydration is a balanced electrolyte drink for those wanting to feel hydrated and refreshed, regardless of their activity level and Be LOVE™ Energy + Flow is a sparkling, clean energy drink for calm focus, helping you flow through your day without compromise. Your MOM can enjoy multiple cans throughout the day: morning, mid-day, post-workout, or when she's just feeling depleted. Be LOVE™ partners with GivePower, a global nonprofit focused on bringing clean, safe drinking water to communities in need. https://drink.love/ Deux Marie Cosmetics is a responsible beauty brand that promotes wellbeing, sustainability, and refined results. This is elevated skincare that is vegan and paraben-free. Deux Marie Cosmetics prioritizes clean, effective skincare that supports both your MOM’s health and the planet. Featured Products are the Brightening Face Serum and the 10% Niacinamide + 1% Zinc PCA Serum www.deuxmariecosmetics.net Durkin Entertainment is in production for our 19th annual ECOLUXE ‘Endless Summer Festival" on September 12th which celebrates television’s biggest night, the Primetime Emmy Awards, during EMMYS week (disclaimer: ECOLUXE is not an official sponsor of the EMMYS or the emmys.org). Our event is a behind-the-scenes, by invite only celebrity and media party that benefits worthy nonprofit organizations. The ECOLUXE Lounge luxury experience represents a significant shift in how pre-awards events are conceptualized. By seamlessly blending luxury experiences with purposeful brands and philanthropic initiatives, we are setting a new standard for meaningful celebrity and media engagements. This event demonstrates that star power can be harnessed as a force for positive change and awareness, bridging the worlds of wellness, social responsibility, and pop culture.Share the Love! Happy Mother's Day to all MOMS - both human and animal !

ECOLUXE "Best Mother's Day Gifts" on ABC4 TV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.