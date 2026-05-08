Houston County, GA (May 7, 2026) - At the request of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the in-custody death of Shaqwan Warren, age 33, of Macon, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates that on May 5, 2026, at about 5:00 p.m., Warren was in the process of being released from custody after being detained at the Houston County Detention Center. Warren was being held on traffic charges related to an arrest by Centerville Police Department and a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bibb County. At the time of his release, Warren was experiencing medical issues, and was taken to an area hospital. When Warren arrived at the hospital, he was unresponsive. Medical staff were able to stabilize Warren and then transfer him to another hospital. On May 6, 2026, at about 2:45 p.m., Warren was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.