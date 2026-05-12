Women Get On Board Inc. Announces Inaugural Board Leadership Excellence Award Winner at 5th Annual WGOB Summit

Inaugural WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award Winner: Patricia McLeod

The recipient was selected for her dedication, impact, and influence in guiding corporate governance toward a more diverse and modern era.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is proud to announce the inaugural recipient of the WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award, presented yesterday at the 5th annual WGOB Summit in Toronto. The sold-out summit, held at The Quay (Toronto Board of Trade), brought together corporate directors and thought leaders to explore the theme “The Future of the Boardroom – Defining Modern Governance.”The award honours a woman who is a trailblazer in the boardroom—one who is shaping its future, driving meaningful change, and fostering an inclusive leadership environment. The recipient was selected for her exceptional dedication, impact, and influence, particularly for guiding corporate governance toward a more diverse and modern era.“As we celebrate a decade of challenging inequality and five years of our annual summit, this inaugural award marks the culmination of ten years spent building a movement that empowers women to lead with confidence and courage,” said Dr. Deborah Rosati, Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board Inc. “Our mission is guided by the ‘power of three’—the belief that three women in a boardroom provide an authentic voice for change. Today’s recipient embodies that voice, demonstrating that when women have a seat at the table, they bring unique perspectives that challenge assumptions, broaden strategies, and drive the sustainable results needed for the next decade of governance.”The winner was selected after a thorough evaluation by a respected selection committee comprising Alyssa Barry, Lynn Beauregard, Ivy Lumia, Cathy Logue, and Vinny Bhathal. The committee assessed candidates against three main pillars: Board Leadership and Strategic Influence, Contribution to Modern Governance and Change, and Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion.The award was presented by Tara Armstrong, Partner at Southlea Group, the summit’s Promote Sponsor. “At Southlea Group, we recognize that governance is stronger when women are at the table,” said Armstrong. “It is an honour to partner with WGOB to recognize a leader who is not only making a difference today but also actively shaping governance’s future.”The winner is:Patricia McLeod, KC ICD.D MBA"I am deeply honoured and thrilled to have been selected as the inaugural recipient of the WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award. Leadership in governance is a role I take very seriously, both in the service of delivering value to the board and in the success of the organizations to which I am appointed. Thank you to WGOB and the review committee for this recognition, and a particular thank you to my nominator and the colleagues with whom I serve. I am inspired and encouraged by you every day to lead with integrity and intention," said award recipient Patricia McLeod, Board Chair & Corporate Director, Lawyer and Compliance Officer.(WGOB) Launched in 2015, WGOB is a social purpose company with a vision to build a national movement that connects, promotes, and empowers women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage. WGOB is guided by the “power of three” philosophy—the belief that one woman in a boardroom is a token, two are a presence, and three constitute an authentic voice for change.Southlea Group is a national independent compensation advisory firm that provides global perspectives as a GECN Group company working with over 150 compensation professionals across 6 continents. Southlea Group is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, representing all industries and organization structures. Our team of advisors is multi-disciplined with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Southlea Group is proud to be the Promote Sponsor of the 2026 WGOB Board Leadership Excellence Award.

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