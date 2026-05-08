COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
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- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
Foodborne Illness - Potential for microorganisms growth
- Company Name:
- My Wife’s Slaw
- Brand Name:
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Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
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Product Description
Original and Jalapeno Heat flavored coleslaw
Company Announcement
“When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.”
Zanesville, Ohio (May 5, 2026) - My Wife’s Slaw is voluntarily recalling its Original and Jalapeno Heat flavored coleslaw sold in 8 oz and 16 oz glass mason jars. The products included in this recall are adulterated because they were produced without the benefit of inspection and the safety parameters were not able to be verified.
Products were sold directly to consumers through online sales via mywifeslaw.web.app. All products that have been produced are being recalled. Products were available to be shipped nationwide. No reports of illnesses involving these products have been reported. However, individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician immediately.
Product was manufactured and distributed between April 1, 2026 to April 28, 2026.
What Consumers Should Do:
- Discontinue use immediately
- Dispose of product safely
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Jesse Withrow at 740-280-2141 or mywifeslaw@outlook.com.