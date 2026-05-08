When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 07, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 07, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Stoltzfus Family Dairy LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds

Company Announcement

Stoltzfus Family Dairy of Vernon Center, NY is recalling Sour Cream & Onion cheese curds because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

This product was only distributed within New York, to grocery stores, gas stations, and other Country stores.

Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds are currently being recalled:

Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds in 8oz bag Best By: 03/25/2026 Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds in 8oz bag Best By: 04/23/2026 Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds in 8oz bag Best By: 04/29/2026 Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds in 8oz bag Best By: 05/06/2026

To date, Stoltzfus Family Dairy has not received any reports of illness or injury related to these products. This recall was initiated following a recall by California Dairies, Inc. concerning potential Salmonella contamination in milk powder, which was used as an ingredient in our Sour Cream & Onion seasoning blend that we use to flavor our Sour Cream & Onion cheese curds.

We have identified the potentially affected Sour Cream & Onion cheese curds produced with the impacted ingredient. We are working with our retail partners to ensure any product in the field is destroyed or returned. We have notified the FDA and are working closely with them.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us directly at vern@stoltzfudairy.com for more information or call us at (315) 829-4089 during our business hours, Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm.