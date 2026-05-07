Governor Newsom proclaims National Teacher Appreciation Week

PROCLAMATION

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, California joins the country in celebrating the educators who show up, day in and day out, for our children. California teachers work with nearly 6 million students, from transitional kindergarten through high school, across almost 10,000 schools. They are among the most important figures in our kids’ childhoods, making classrooms a place where students feel safe, understood, and valued.

Teachers go above and beyond for their students. They step up as coaches, club, and newspaper advisors. They find new ways to engage students in learning and work to ensure they learn what they need to succeed in the real world. They allow students to grow and explore, to make mistakes and learn from them. They offer mentorship and support, encouragement, and feedback.

Teachers are the backbone of the positive transformation we are seeing in California’s schools. Across the state, there have been increased gains in our language arts, math, and science scores, and graduation rates — none of this would be possible without our teachers. In the past few years, nearly 1 of every 4 schools has become a community school that integrates families and community partners to ensure students are supported and successful in the classroom. Early results show that community schools are seeing fewer absences, more time in the classroom, and increased academic progress. This progress would not be possible without teachers in these schools going above and beyond in service to their students and their communities.

This National Teacher Appreciation Week, California reaffirms our commitment to our teachers, to providing them with the resources and support they need and deserve.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 4 to May 8, 2026, as “National Teacher Appreciation Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 4th day of May 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State