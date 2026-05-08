Blue Planet Systems Awarded Key Grant by California Energy Commission

Concrete Carbon Capture & Mineralization Field Demonstration (CCCMFD) project.

Blue Planet Systems Corporation Awarded $2,100,000 California Energy Commission grant for Concrete Carbon Capture & Mineralization Demonstration Project

This award is a testament to the potential of our technology to not only combat climate change but also to create valuable, sustainable products.” — Brent Constantz

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Planet Systems Corporation , a leader in carbon capture and utilization technology, today announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a $2,100,000 grant to fund Blue Planet’s Concrete Carbon Capture & Mineralization Field Demonstration (CCCMFD) project. The project was competitively selected under CEC’s program for Industrial Carbon Dioxide Utilization for Value Added Products GFO-23-502. The Project aims to optimize the performance of Blue Planet’s concrete mix designs to improve strength and durability as well as displace the carbon footprint of cement, transforming concrete production from an emissions-intense process to an adaptable, robust decarbonization method in the State of California."We are incredibly honored to receive this grant from the California Energy Commission," said Brent R. Constantz, Ph.D., CEO of Blue Planet. "This award is a testament to the potential of our technology to not only combat climate change but also to create valuable, sustainable products. We look forward to working closely with the CEC to help California achieve its ambitious carbon neutrality targets."Project Details:Through the Project, Blue Planet will demonstrate the commercial viability of ultra-low carbon and carbon-negative concrete products by utilizing its patented Geomimeticcarbon mineralization technology. Blue Planet's solution provides a 20% more cost-effective and 50% more energy-efficient decarbonization approach for concrete than traditional CCUS approaches generally involving solvent-based capture and transportation in high pressure pipelines with injection into underground reservoirs.The Project aims to:• Reduce Industrial Emissions: Permanently sequester thousands of tons of CO2 annually.•. Create Sustainable Products: Produce aggregates that are not only carbon-negative but also high-performing.•. Support Economic Growth: Create green jobs and establish a new industry for sustainable building materials in California.This initiative aligns with California's commitment to innovation and its leadership in the transition to a low-carbon economy. By utilizing CO2 as a resource, Blue Planet is paving the way for a more sustainable future in the construction industry.About Blue Planet SystemsBlue Planet Systems Corporation, based in Silicon Valley is currently commercializing its proprietary, nature-based carbon management technology that uses one of the most efficient energy pathways to capture, sequester and permanently store CO2 as coarse and fine limestone aggregates used in concrete, the second most used commodity on earth after water. Blue Planet's mission is to enable the mineralization of billions of tons of CO2 and store it permanently in the built environment as limestone.

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