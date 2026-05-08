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Violent criminals can’t be pinned for murder unless they did the killing, CA Sup Ct rules

Violent criminals whose participation in crimes result in someone being murdered can no longer be convicted of murder in California, unless they actually shot the victim or played some kind of active, physical role in the act that killed the victim, the California Supreme Court has ruled.

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Violent criminals can’t be pinned for murder unless they did the killing, CA Sup Ct rules

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