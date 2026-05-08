Governor Newsom launches Engaged California statewide for the first time to give all Californians a stronger voice in AI policy

All Californians are invited to participate in California’s digital democracy effort, as Governor Newsom launches Engaged California statewide to give Californians a stronger voice in AI policy and assess its impact on the state’s economy and workers. This is the first statewide use of the tool, open to every resident.

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