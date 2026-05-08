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MEDIA ADVISORY: Virtual Town Hall on Elections & Voting with Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, OACC President Dag Robinson

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and President of the Oregon Association of County Clerks (OACC) Dag Robinson are joining Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read for a virtual town hall about elections & voting on Monday, May 11 at 3:15 p.m. The event will be moderated by Sandy Chung, Executive Director of the ACLU of Oregon.

Ahead of the May 19 election, Secretary Read and leaders from across Oregon have been holding public discussions about how citizens can make sure their votes get counted, voting rights, and the integrity of Oregon elections.

Members of the public can RSVP and submit questions for the panelists here.

Members of the news media interested in covering the town hall should contact the Secretary of State's Office to speak with the panelists following the event.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHO: Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, OACC President Dag Robinson, ACLU of Oregon Executive Director Sandy Chung

WHAT: Virtual Election Information Town Hall

WHERE: Virtual - Microsoft Teams

WHEN: Monday, May 11 at 3:15 p.m.

PUBLIC RSVP: click here.

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MEDIA ADVISORY: Virtual Town Hall on Elections & Voting with Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, OACC President Dag Robinson

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