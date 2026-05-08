Glory St. Germain Appears as Guest on Success Today with Jack Canfield ; Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX Affiliates

From Music Education to Life Transformation: Glory St. Germain Demonstrates How Music Shapes Intelligence, Healing, and Human Potential

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glory St. Germain, music educator, award-winning international best-selling author of 60+ Books, recipient of the Expy Award, International Impact Book Award for Teach Music Change Lives, TEDx Speaker, CEO and founder of Ultimate Music Theory, guest stars on Success Today, hosted by Jack Canfield, aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates nationwide. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode delves into Glory’s evolution from early musical training to establishing a global education platform focused on instruction, entrepreneurship, and transformation through music. Her efforts demonstrate that music instruction reaches beyond technical proficiency to foster cognitive growth, emotional resilience, and lasting personal change, making Success Today an ideal forum for examining how artistic disciplines influence both performance and identity.

This outlook stems from Glory's early immersion in discipline and routine. Growing up in a musical household where daily practice was the norm, she gained not only technical skills but also an appreciation for how structured learning influences behavior and mindset. This base eventually progressed into entrepreneurship, instruction, and ultimately an international educational framework.

Building on that foundation, Glory reframed music from a narrow skill to a broader vehicle for development. Over time, her focus shifted from teaching performance to teaching systems—how musicians learn, how educators teach, and how both can create sustainable success.

This bigger picture resonates in her words: “If you teach music, you change lives.” The statement reflects a shift from instruction to influence, positioning music education as a tool for long-term transformation rather than short-term achievement.

Her belief in music's power grew stronger through direct experience. Glory recounts working with a student who, after suffering severe physical trauma, used music as part of his recovery process. “The healing power of music is real,” she notes, describing how structured musical engagement supported both physical rehabilitation and emotional resilience.

Jack Canfield further emphasizes this broader impact, noting, “Music is not just creative expression—it’s developmental. It engages both sides of the brain and creates a level of integration that affects how we think, feel, and perform.” His observation reinforces the unique role music plays in both learning and recovery.

Building on this philosophy, Glory crafted a holistic approach to music education that fuses theory, instructional methodology, and business acumen. Through certification programs and organized courses, she empowers educators not just to instruct effectively but to create scalable, enduring careers.

Central to her work is a mindset shift. “You can either stay where you are, or you can choose to learn and grow,” she explains, highlighting the importance of adaptability in both creative and professional contexts. This perspective reframes success as a function of openness rather than fixed talent.

Glory measures success by impact. While financial attainment and career advancement matter, she prioritizes empowering others, whether it's students developing their abilities or educators establishing successful enterprises. This harmony between self-fulfillment and outward contribution serves as a core motivator in her framework.

This approach reflects a broader insight. In an environment increasingly driven by technology and efficiency, disciplines like music offer something distinct: integration. They connect cognition, emotion, and physical engagement in ways that few other systems can replicate.

Looking ahead, Glory’s work suggests that creative education will play a larger role in personal and professional development. As traditional models evolve, the ability to think creatively, adapt quickly, and engage fully becomes a competitive advantage—one that music, uniquely, helps develop.

Connect with Glory: https://www.linkedin.com/in/glorystgermain/

Success Today with Jack Canfield features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. The program explores the decisions, habits, and mindsets behind their success. Through personal stories and practical insights, it offers an intimate view of how they overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and define success on their own terms. Tune in to be inspired and discover strategies you can apply to your own journey toward success.

Glory St. Germain: Changing Lives Through the Power of Music

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