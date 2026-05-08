Driftwood Properties Relaunches as Chosen, Introducing the Wellness-Forward Luxury Vacation Rental Collection

Santa Barbara County's premier property management company unveils new brand, website, and wellness-focused guest experience

"We built Chosen for homeowners who expect their property to be treated as exceptional and guests who refuse to settle," said Aidan Williams, Founder and CEO of Chosen.” — Aidan Williams

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driftwood Properties, a luxury vacation rental management company serving Santa Barbara County, has officially relaunched as Chosen , marking a strategic rebrand that reflects the company's curated approach to hospitality and its expansion into wellness-focused travel.The rebrand introduces a new website at staychosen.com, a refreshed brand identity, and a portfolio of properties featuring amenities like saunas, cold plunges, and partnerships with local wellness practitioners."We built Chosen for homeowners who expect their property to be treated as exceptional and guests who refuse to settle," said Aidan Williams, Founder and CEO of Chosen. "The rebrand reflects who we've always been: intentional, relationship-driven, and focused on delivering experiences that go beyond a place to stay."The Curated AlternativeChosen positions itself as the curated alternative to volume-driven vacation rental management. While competitors prioritize quantity or require property ownership to maintain standards, Chosen delivers hotel-level consistency through rigorous curation and hands-on partnership with homeowners.The company currently manages 30+ properties across Santa Barbara County, including Montecito, Summerland, and Hope Ranch, with expansion planned to Park City, Charleston, and additional California markets.Wellness as a DifferentiatorThe Chosen Collection represents the company's investment in wellness-forward hospitality. Properties in the collection feature:-Wellness amenities, including saunas, cold plunges, red light therapy, and yoga equipment-Curated arrival gifts featuring recovery and relaxation items-Complimentary access to local wellness partners, including gym memberships and spa services-Add-on services such as in-home massage, facials, and private fitness training"Wellness travel is no longer a niche — it's an expectation," said Williams. "Our data shows properties with wellness amenities command significantly higher nightly rates while attracting guests who stay longer and leave better reviews."For Homeowners and GuestsChosen serves two audiences: luxury homeowners seeking premium property management, and discerning travelers seeking consistent, high-quality stays.For homeowners, Chosen offers transparent communication, weekly performance updates, and direct access to an owner-operator—not a call center. Homeowners retain full ownership of their property while benefiting from Chosen's professional photography, revenue optimization, and five-star guest experience standards.For guests, Chosen delivers the consistency of a luxury hotel with the privacy and character of a home. Every property is hand-selected, professionally maintained, and designed to exceed expectations.About ChosenChosen is a luxury vacation rental management company headquartered in Santa Barbara County, California. Founded by Aidan Williams, Chosen manages a curated collection of properties across California's most desirable coastal and mountain destinations. The company holds Superhost status on Airbnb and Premier Host status on VRBO, and is a Marriott Homes & Villas partner. For more information, visit staychosen.com.

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