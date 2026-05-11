Peel the Fun with Goody at the West Coast Produce Expo

Goody Team Goody Citrus Ed Call, Field Department Manager, Blue Banner Company/Goody

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Coast Produce Expo is set to feature one of the season's most anticipated stops: booth #A314, home to Goody by Blue Banner Company , California's Premier Grapefruit Shipper. With 75 years of citrus expertise behind them and a thriving direct sales operation in motion, Goody is heading into this year's expo energized, team-first, and ready to connect with buyers and growers from coast to coast.Goody's growing sales force brings together seasoned industry veterans and the multiple generations of the Mazzetti family who built Blue Banner Company from the ground up. For the Mazzettis, this isn't just business — it's legacy.Built on the Right PeopleAs Goody expands its direct sales reach, leadership has been intentional about who joins the team. The company's approach centers on a shared set of core values: integrity with growers, dedication to quality, and a genuine commitment to the people behind every shipment.That culture of loyalty runs deep. Ed Call is a prime example — he joined the company in 1983 and has served as Field Department Manager for every one of his 43 years with the organization. Asked about his most meaningful memory, Call pointed not to a harvest or a record season, but to something more enduring."While it may sound simple, my fondest memory is working for the Mazzetti family. Both Tom and Vince share my core grower values: working diligently to ensure the best possible returns and providing the expertise necessary to support growers in their farming practices."For Call, the work has always been about more than transactions. "I view every grower as a friend," he said. "In the citrus industry, we are all working toward a common goal — the success of the grower is essential for the success of us all."Family-Owned, Future-FocusedVince Mazzetti, Vice President of Goody/Blue Banner Company, credits the company's longevity to one thing above all else: its people."We pride ourselves on treating employees with respect and like family," said Mazzetti. "Without our team, we have no way to provide the service that we have come to be known for."After more than four decades in the family business, Mazzetti has a clear-eyed view of what it takes to build a lasting career in produce. "Patience is definitely a key factor — positive gains can take time, especially on the farming side. Tenacity is a big benefit when dealing with customers, buyers, and growers, because you don't always get the answers you want the first time around. You've got to channel grit and balance it with grace."Come Find UsAs Goody grows into the future, it remains proudly family-owned and operated — combining 75-plus years of industry knowledge with the modern solutions today's customers need. Whether you're a longtime partner or discovering the brand for the first time, the team looks forward to welcoming you. Find Goody and Blue Banner Company at Booth #A314.Goody by Blue Banner Company Sales Contacts:Eric Mydland: Sales Manager, (310) 913-5827, Emydland@bluebannerco.comLorena Harun: National Sales Specialist, (760) 497-0661, Lharun@bluebannerco.comJennifer Burgess: National Sales Specialist, (267) 918-1587, Jburgess@bluebannerco.comAbout Goody by Blue Banner Company:Rooted in tradition since 1950, Goody launched in 2025 under the tenured leadership of Blue Banner Company. Seventy-five years and growing, Goody serves the produce market as a seasoned grower, packer and shipper of the highest quality citrus products. Dedicated to keeping the client at the core of every decision, Goody’s steadfast commitment to customer service has established the new gold standard for excellence. Proud to be family owned and operated, the fourth generation of the Mazzetti family is leading the brand into the future with their relentless commitment to infusing life’s simple moments with a dose of Goody. Learn More: https://goodycitrus.com/ About Blue Banner Company:Blue Banner Company was founded by W.J. Mazzetti in 1950 and remains family owned and operated. The company started its journey with Krinard Packing Company in Riverside, California and has been in its current location since 1965. Current President, Tom Mazzetti, is the third generation of the Mazzetti family who has been at the helm of its leadership since 1972. Supported by his son Vince Mazzetti, the fourth generation to continue the legacy of the company, the duo alongside their experienced team have played a pivotal role in the brand’s evolution. Over the past seventy-five years, Blue Banner Company has expanded its operations to include growing, packing, and shipping top-quality products while maintaining a commitment to excellence. Today, Blue Banner Company is recognized as one of the premier citrus packers and shippers, specializing in grapefruit. Goody and Blue Banner Company are located at 2601 Third Street, Riverside, CA 92507. Learn more: https://bluebannerco.com/

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