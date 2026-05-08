American Vision Windows Launches Memorial Day Spring Savings Event with 25% Off Windows and Doors

With summer approaching, this is an ideal opportunity for families to upgrade older windows and improve how their homes perform every day.” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows, California’s leading window replacement company and a proudly 100% employee-owned business, alongside American Vision Baths, today announced their May 2026 home improvement promotions, featuring major spring savings on windows, doors, walk-in baths, and shower remodels.The limited-time offers are designed to help homeowners improve comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term home value heading into the summer season.SPRING SAVINGS ARRIVE JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMERAs temperatures begin rising across California, many homeowners are looking for ways to improve insulation, reduce cooling costs, and modernize aging homes.This May, American Vision Windows is offering 25% Off All Windows and Doors Beginning May 17 through the end of the month, homeowners can also receive a Free Upgrade to the SunMatrix Package as part of the Memorial Day promotion.SunMatrix glass technology is designed to help reduce solar heat transfer while maintaining natural light, making it especially valuable for California homes exposed to strong sun and warmer temperatures.“These promotions are about helping homeowners invest in long-term comfort and energy efficiency while maximizing savings,” said Monica Estrada. “With summer approaching, this is an ideal opportunity for families to upgrade older windows and improve how their homes perform every day.”NEW WEEKEND HOURS AND SHOWROOM INCENTIVE IN SIMI VALLEYTo better serve homeowners with busy weekday schedules, American Vision Windows has expanded showroom availability at its Simi Valley location.The Simi Valley showroom is now open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while all other showroom locations remain available by appointment only.As part of the new weekend initiative, homeowners who finalize their contract in the showroom during weekend hours will receive a $100 VISA Gift Card.The updated showroom experience gives homeowners the opportunity to explore products in person, compare window and door styles, and meet directly with expert consultants in a more convenient setting.ADDITIONAL SAVINGS FOR AARP MEMBERS THROUGH AMERICAN VISION BATHSAmerican Vision Baths is also expanding its May promotions with exclusive additional savings for AARP members.For walk-in bath projects, homeowners can receive 50% Off Installation on KOHLER Walk-In Baths , an additional $500 Off for AARP Members, and No Interest for 12 Months.For KOHLER LuxStone Shower remodels, homeowners can receive $1,000 Off Your Shower Remodel , an additional $500 Off for AARP Members, and No Payments and No Interest for 12 Months.Reveal by KOHLER and LuxStone shower systems continue to grow in popularity among homeowners seeking low-maintenance, modern bathroom upgrades with premium finishes and streamlined installation timelines.DESIGNED FOR CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNERSMany homes across California are now more than 20 years old, making aging windows and outdated bathrooms increasingly common concerns for homeowners.American Vision’s products are designed specifically for California living, helping homeowners improve energy efficiency, reduce outside noise, increase home value, and enhance comfort year-round.From coastal communities to desert climates, homeowners continue to invest in upgrades that improve both functionality and long-term livability.CONTINUING GROWTH ACROSS CALIFORNIAEarlier this year, American Vision expanded its footprint with the opening of its newest showroom in Indio, helping better serve homeowners throughout the Coachella Valley region.The showroom allows visitors to explore full-size window displays, KOHLER bath systems, and shower products in person while meeting with expert consultants to discuss project options and financing.View the showroom grand opening announcement:SCHEDULE YOUR FREE CONSULTATIONThese May promotions are available for a limited time and are scheduled to end on May 31, 2026.Homeowners interested in taking advantage of spring and Memorial Day savings are encouraged to schedule a free in-home consultation.ABOUT AMERICAN VISION WINDOWSAmerican Vision Windows is California’s largest window replacement company and a 100% employee-owned business specializing in energy-efficient windows and doors. With decades of experience and nearly one million windows installed, the company continues to help homeowners improve comfort, efficiency, and home value throughout California.ABOUT AMERICAN VISION BATHSAmerican Vision Baths provides premium bathroom remodeling solutions, including KOHLER walk-in baths and LuxStone shower systems designed for safety, accessibility, comfort, and modern style.

Memorial Day Sale 🇺🇸 25% Off Your Project | American Vision Windows

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