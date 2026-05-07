Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of King Wong

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of King Wong, who died on April 14, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens. After a thorough investigation, which included review of 911 calls, footage from body-worn cameras and a nearby security camera, interviews with involved officers, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ actions were justified under New York law.

Shortly after 6:20 a.m. on April 14, three people called 911 to report that a man, later identified as Mr. Wong, was wearing a mask and vest and holding a large knife as he walked down 30th Avenue in Queens. Two NYPD officers were driving in a marked police vehicle when they saw Mr. Wong, who appeared to be talking to himself as he walked across the intersection of 30th Avenue and 31st Street while holding a knife. The officers got out of their vehicle and instructed Mr. Wong to drop the knife. Mr. Wong moved to the passenger side of the police vehicle and waved the knife at the officers while shouting at them.

One officer fired his Taser at Mr. Wong, but the Taser had no effect. Two more officers arrived as Mr. Wong crossed the street. As the officers followed Mr. Wong on foot, they repeatedly instructed him to drop the knife. A second officer fired his Taser at Mr. Wong, again with no effect. Mr. Wong then walked quickly toward one officer with the knife in his hand. Three officers discharged their service weapons, striking Mr. Wong. Mr. Wong was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, when officers encountered Mr. Wong, he was armed with a knife and ignored repeated commands to drop it. After officers attempted to subdue Mr. Wong with Tasers, Mr. Wong walked quickly toward an officer with the knife in his hand. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force against Mr. Wong was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter