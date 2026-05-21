Lonseal Announces the Launch of Lonsky Metalluxe, a New Aviation Flooring Collection

LONSKY METALLUXE LONSKY METALLUXE Passenger Aircraft Application

Modern metallic wood visuals engineered to meet FAA requirements for aircraft interiors.

LONSKY reflects the continued evolution of aircraft interior design, where operators and designers are seeking flooring solutions that provide both premium aesthetics and long-term performance” — Peter Padilla, Director of Sales and Marketing

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lonseal announces the launch of Lonsky Metalluxe, a modern reinterpretation of wood flooring developed specifically to meet FAA requirements for aircraft interiors. Lonsky Metalluxe preserves the organic character of natural wood grain while incorporating subtle metallic undertones, creating visual depth, refined light interaction, and a sophisticated contemporary aesthetic for modern aircraft interiors.Designed for aviation applications, Lonsky Metalluxe flooring delivers elevated design without compromising performance, safety, or serviceability. Its featherweight construction is engineered to help minimize overall aircraft interior weight while maintaining excellent resistance to wear in high-traffic cabin areas.A factory-applied Topsealurethane finish enhances surface durability while simplifying cleaning and maintenance procedures. Lonsky Metalluxe is phthalate-free, EU REACH compliant, SVHC-free, and features GreenAirtechnology for low VOC emissions, supporting healthier cabin environments.The product meets FAA flammability and slip-resistance requirements, as well as FMVSS 302 standards, making it suitable for a wide range of aircraft interior applications, including commercial airliners, business jets, private aircraft, and helicopters.Available in four curated colorways — Steel Glint, Iron Veil, Bronze Ember, and Champagne Alloy — Lonsky Metalluxe balances the warmth of natural wood visuals with understated metallic nuance, offering designers a cohesive architectural aesthetic for modern aircraft interiors.About LonsealFor decades, Lonseal has supplied high-performance resilient flooring solutions for aviation, marine, healthcare, transportation, and commercial interior applications worldwide.For more information about LONSKY METALLUXE, visit www.lonseal.com

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