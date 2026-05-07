Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

CANADA, July 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

The Prime Minister expressed Canada’s deep concern over the continued humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaffirmed its opposition to Israeli settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank. He emphasised that unilateral actions undermine prospects for a lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada’s unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security.

The Prime Minister welcomed the measures taken by the Palestinian Authority to strengthen accountability, governance, and democratic institutions, in which Hamas can play no part. He conveyed Canada’s support and the importance of further reforms.

Canada will continue to promote peace and stability in the region, and work closely with partners toward this goal. The two leaders will remain in contact.