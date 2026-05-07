Slab repair on WYO 210 to cause temporary closure of Warren Gate 2 as well as I-25 exits 10B & 10D

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on WYO 210 (Happy Jack Road / Missile Drive) at the intersection of F.E. Warren Gate 2 on Tuesday, May 12.

Slab repair work will include the removal of existing concrete pavement, excavation of subgrade, placement of geotextiles, placement of crushed base, and new concrete paving. Crews will begin mobilizing equipment and materials in the area before construction activities.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will involve constructing the eastbound lanes while traffic is directed in a head-to-head configuration in the westbound lanes. F.E. Warren Gate 2 will be closed during construction to help expedite work and alleviate traffic congestion. In addition, the southbound I-25 to F.E. Warren Gate 2 ramp (Exit 10B) and the I-25 southbound to Happy Jack Road / Missile Drive ramp (Exit 10D) will be closed. A detour will be in place to redirect traffic to Happy Jack Road / Missile Drive.

Motorists should expect traffic shifts, reduced speeds, and delays in the area. A 10-foot width restriction will also be in place during construction. The public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers, and other traffic control devices, and avoid distractions while driving through work zones.

Phase one is scheduled to be completed before Cheyenne Frontier Days to ensure that the road and ramps are fully open during the event. Phase two will commence after Cheyenne Frontier Days. The entire project is scheduled to be completed this fall. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.