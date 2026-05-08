Corporate Mobile Housing Expands National Operations to Power AI Data Center and Energy Infrastructure Boom

Corporate Mobile Housing, LLC (CMH), a premier provider of workforce lodging management, today announced a national expansion of its housing solutions.

Our mission is to provide an unparalleled standard of living for the specialized tradespeople building the future of American infrastructure.” — John Lauve, Founder

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Mobile Housing, LLC (CMH), a premier provider of turnkey workforce lodging and remote facilities management, today announced the national expansion of its infrastructure-as-a-service housing solutions. Leveraging over 20 years of complex logistical experience, CMH is scaling its operations to support the unprecedented surge in hyperscale technology data centers, energy sector developments, and large-scale industrial construction projects across the United States.Founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, CMH has evolved from providing emergency camp setups to engineering massive, fully operational workforce villages. As developers race to secure skilled labor for multi-billion-dollar AI buildouts and energy projects, CMH delivers a distinct competitive advantage. By providing high-quality mobile housing, RV villages, commercial food services, and total site management for a minimum of 50 to 3,000+ workers, the company ensures that remote crews remain comfortable, well-rested, and highly productive.The demand for reliable remote workforce housing is escalating as project stakeholders face tight regulatory and financial timelines. With critical energy legislation sunset provisions and stringent construction deadlines rapidly approaching on June 30, 2026, contractors require resilient, immediate infrastructure support to keep projects on schedule. CMH’s turnkey approach—encompassing portable power systems, water and wastewater services, and remote communications—eliminates logistical bottlenecks, allowing prime contractors to focus exclusively on project execution."Our mission is to provide an unparalleled standard of living for the specialized tradespeople building the future of American infrastructure," said John Lauve, Founder & COO of Corporate Mobile Housing. "Whether we are supporting advanced energy initiatives or the massive data centers powering the AI revolution, we deliver a complete ecosystem. We manage the housing, the utilities, and the amenities so our clients can confidently hit their most aggressive construction milestones."CMH recently demonstrated its massive scalable capacity with the successful launch of Dunn Village and RV Park in Holly Ridge, Louisiana. The 31-acre workforce lodging village was rapidly developed and constructed to support contractors building one of the world's largest hyperscale data centers in the Western Hemisphere. Featuring innovative modular accommodations, full-service dining, fitness centers, and comprehensive property maintenance, the village operates as a fully self-sustaining community.As CMH transitions from a long history of successful deployments in the oil patches of West Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Kansas, Arizona, and North Dakota to leading the charge in data center support, the company is actively pursuing new partnerships across the country to deliver state-of-the-art temporary housing.To learn more about Corporate Mobile Housing, explore past projects, or discuss customized workforce solutions, visit www.corporatemobilehousing.com About Corporate Mobile Housing, LLC: Corporate Mobile Housing, LLC is a leading provider of comprehensive workforce housing solutions and infrastructure services. Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, CMH specializes in tailoring crew lodging, facilities management, and support logistics for the energy, technology data center, and industrial construction sectors. Combining industry expertise with operational excellence, CMH delivers everything a remote workforce needs to live well and work efficiently.Media Contact:Heather Kleinpeter, Director of GrowthCorporate Mobile Housing, LLC501 North 5th StreetMonroe, LA 71201Phone: (318) 870-6850Email: hkleinpeter@corporatemobilehousing.comWebsite: www.corporatemobilehousing.com

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