Mage In A Northern Town Introduces A Dark Urban Fantasy Where Magic Lurks Beneath The Ordinary

Mage in a Northern Town: A Jonathan Mage Novel by J. Eric Hance

J. Eric Hance crafts a gripping tale of hidden worlds, ancient forces, and a reluctant protector caught between reality and the supernatural.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mage in a Northern Town: A Jonathan Mage Novel by J. Eric Hance marks a compelling entry into the urban fantasy genre, blending atmospheric tension with a richly imagined supernatural undercurrent. The novel follows John, a man whose life is shaped by misfortune and mystery, as he is unexpectedly drawn into a town where forgotten magic still breathes beneath the surface of everyday life.

Set in the eerie town of Birchwood, the story unfolds as John becomes stranded by a series of seemingly coincidental events that quickly reveal themselves to be anything but random. What he encounters is a place where ancient entities roam quietly, danger lingers in the shadows, and the line between myth and reality has long since eroded. The town itself becomes a character, holding secrets that challenge everything John thought he understood about the world.

At the center of the narrative is John’s mission to protect a mysterious teenage girl from forces both known and unknown. This responsibility forces him to confront his own past, one deeply intertwined with magic, deception, and survival. As he navigates between his present reality and a hidden supernatural existence, the stakes escalate, placing not only his life but the fate of the entire town in jeopardy.

Hance draws inspiration from the idea that the modern world may not be as disconnected from ancient forces as it seems. Through a narrative that weaves together suspense, folklore, and psychological tension, the novel explores what happens when long-forgotten truths begin to resurface. The story challenges readers to reconsider the boundaries between coincidence and destiny, as well as the cost of confronting forces that thrive in secrecy.

The book is particularly suited for readers who enjoy immersive urban fantasy with darker undertones. Fans of supernatural thrillers and character-driven narratives will find themselves engaged by John’s complex personality and the moral ambiguity that shapes his decisions.

J. Eric Hance establishes himself as a distinctive voice in contemporary fantasy, combining vivid storytelling with a grounded sense of realism. His ability to make the extraordinary feel plausible allows readers to fully immerse themselves in a world where magic is not just possible but quietly present.

Mage in a Northern Town offers a powerful introduction to the Jonathan Mage series, setting the stage for future stories while delivering a complete and satisfying narrative. It is a tale of survival, hidden truths, and the enduring presence of forces that refuse to be forgotten.

The eBook is currently available for presale, with the eBook, paperback, and hardcover editions releasing May 15.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/016ehQuA

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