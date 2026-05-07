Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Law to Protect Floridians from Subsidizing Data Centers

LAKELAND, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 484, which protects ratepayers, the environment, and local communities from harm caused by hyperscale data centers. “Today in Lakeland, I signed legislation to protect our citizens and communities from hyperscale data centers. These are much-needed protections for taxpayers and our natural resources,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “SB 484 ensures that local governments maintain the authority to reject data center development in their communities, prevents data center costs from being passed on to consumers, including electricity costs, and protects Florida’s water resources from data center consumption.” Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 484. The bill: Protects Ratepayers Prohibits utilities from passing data center costs, including electricity costs, onto residential and small business customers. Requires large-scale users to pay their full cost of service. Prevents financial risk from being shifted to the public.

Empowers Local Communities Preserves local authority over zoning, permitting, and land use. Allows communities to set stricter standards or deny projects. Ensures data centers are properly classified and regulated.

Increases Transparency and Security Requires public disclosure of data center development deals after the exemption period. Establishes clear definitions in law to prevent loopholes. Prohibits utilities from serving data centers owned or controlled by foreign countries of concern.

Strengthens Infrastructure and Environmental Standards Creates a dedicated permitting process for large-scale data centers. Allows use of reclaimed water as part of permitting. Requires major modifications to be treated as new applications.



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