MicroOffice Solutions and Digital Marketing Partner Announce Strategic Partnership for Business Growth

Exterior view of MicroOffice Solutions in Casper, Wyoming, providing lease-backed micro-office space and business support services for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Partnership expands access to website, hosting, and business infrastructure services for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Entrepreneurs today need more than a mailing address—they need a credible operational foundation that supports long-term business growth.” — Dave Hiltz, Co-Owner

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Marketing Partner LLC (DMP) and MicroOffice Solutions (MOS) today announced a strategic partnership designed to help entrepreneurs and small businesses establish a compliant, credible, and operational business presence in today’s evolving regulatory environment.MicroOffice Solutions provides lease-backed micro-office space and business address solutions tailored for modern compliance expectations. Through this partnership, Digital Marketing Partner LLC will deliver integrated digital infrastructure and support services that enhance the ability of MOS clients to successfully launch, operate, and grow their businesses.As part of the collaboration, DMP will provide MOS clients with access to:• WordPress website development• Google Business Profile (GBP) verification support• Cyber insurance underwriting readiness support (website and infrastructure alignment)• Business card design and productionThe partnership reflects a shared understanding of increasing regulatory expectations impacting business formation, banking relationships, and payment processing requirements.Recent coverage in Oil City News highlighted the growing demand for physical, lease-backed business addresses as financial institutions and service providers continue tightening verification standards.“Entrepreneurs today are facing a different set of requirements than even a few years ago,” said Dave Hiltz, Co-Owner of MicroOffice Solutions. “We built MicroOffice Solutions to address those realities head-on. Partnering with Digital Marketing Partner LLC allows us to extend that value beyond physical space into the digital foundation businesses need to operate effectively.”April Chappell, Co-Owner of MicroOffice Solutions, emphasized the importance of alignment between physical presence and digital credibility.“Our clients aren’t just looking for space - they’re looking for legitimacy, stability, and the ability to move forward without unnecessary friction,” said April Chappell. “This partnership ensures they have access to the tools and support needed to present their businesses professionally and meet modern expectations.”What began as a traditional agency-client engagement quickly evolved into a deeper advisory relationship, with Digital Marketing Partner LLC working closely with MicroOffice Solutions to optimize its website, refine its organic market strategy, and support client acquisition efforts.“As we worked with MicroOffice Solutions, it became clear they were addressing a real and growing need in the market,” said Robert Kwasnicki, a representative from Digital Marketing Partner LLC. “This partnership allows us to support not just MOS as an organization, but the businesses they serve - helping them build a strong, compliant digital presence from day one.”MicroOffice Solutions is promoting its grand opening, with a limited number of early opportunities available for businesses seeking to establish a Wyoming-based operational presence.Learn more:MicroOffice Solutions - https://microofficesolutions.com Digital Marketing Partner LLC - https://dmp.agency About MicroOffice SolutionsMicroOffice Solutions provides lease-backed micro-office space and business address solutions designed to support entrepreneurs, remote professionals, and small businesses. Based in Casper, Wyoming, MOS focuses on helping clients establish a credible and functional business presence aligned with modern operational and verification expectations.About Digital Marketing PartnerDigital Marketing Partner, with offices in WY and CT, is a marketing and advertising agency with strategy and execution services, specializing in advertising campaigns, WordPress development, managed hosting, and lead generation. The company works with organizations to build, optimize, and support digital ecosystems that drive visibility, credibility, and long-term growth.

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