Register Now For The 2026 Boston Neighborhood Basketball League Season

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting team registrations for the 2026 season of the Boston Neighborhood Basketball League (BNBL), the oldest neighborhood basketball league in the United States.

Established in 1969, BNBL has been a cornerstone of summer youth sports in Boston for over five decades, offering a fun, safe, and competitive environment for players ages 6 through 18. The league provides an opportunity for youth across the city to build skills, form friendships, and compete for the championship title in three age-based divisions for both boys and girls:

18 and Under

15 and Under

13 and Under

11 and Under

Teams compete weekly from July 6 through August 20, culminating in an exciting championship series in August. The winning teams will be honored at the Celebration of Champions on August 20.

Coaches must pre-register their teams before June 26, 2026 to secure a spot in the league. Registration is now available online at boston.gov/parks-sports. For questions, contact Roger Roberts at roger.roberts@boston.gov.

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.