Mayor Wu and B.A.A Announce Recipients of the Fastest Bostonian Awards at the 130th Boston Marathon

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) today announced the recipients of the Fastest Bostonians Awards, given to four Boston residents with the quickest finish times at the 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America. During a celebration hosted at City Hall, the fastest man in the marathon’s wheelchair division, along with the fastest man, woman, and non-binary runners, received recognition for their outstanding performance.

The awards were presented to: ﻿

Michael Schmidt, who finished the race in 2:22:32. Schmidt is an East Boston resident who coaches track and field and cross country at Brandeis University.

Tara Lyons, who finished the race in 2:48:41. Lyons is a North End resident who works full-time in benefit consulting.

Danielle Bishop, who finished the race in 3:21:28. Bishop is an Allston resident who works as an Account Specialist for New Balance.

Delmace Mayo, a Jamaica Plain resident who competed in the wheelchair division of the marathon and finished in 1:51:11. There were no women from Boston competing in the wheelchair division this year.

“The Boston Marathon is more than a race—it’s a celebration of our City. Congratulations to everyone who took part in one of our most treasured traditions and represented our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re especially proud to recognize Michael Schmidt, Tara Lyons, Danielle Bishop, and Delmace Mayo for earning this year’s Fastest Bostonian honors, and for demonstrating true Boston grit and determination to the world. We’re grateful to the B.A.A. for their continued partnership in carrying this legacy forward.”

“As we reflect on a successful 130th Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America, we recognize the more than 4,300 finishers from Massachusetts and especially those hailing from our City of Boston community,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association. “Our city’s athletes shined on race day. Whether running to achieve a personal best, raise awareness for a charity partner, or simply aiming to earn the unicorn finisher medal, Boston runners met the moment on Patriots’ Day. We look forward to celebrating the fastest from our hometown soon!”

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon. This is the fourth year that Boston residents with the quickest times crossing the Finish Line received a commemorative glass bowl engraved with the phrase “Fastest Bostonian.”