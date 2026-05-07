“Addie’s Eyes” Brings a Historical Fantasy to Magical Life

Addie's Eyes: A Historical Fantasy by Tim Landry

Emmy-winning storyteller Tim Landry blends Victorian wonder, real historical inspiration, and heartfelt fantasy—now joined by a newly released audiobook edition

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A captivating new entry in historical fantasy arrives with “Addie’s Eyes” by Tim Landry, an imaginative and emotionally rich novel that transports readers into a world where courage, friendship, and belief shape reality. Illustrated by Nataliia Kretsu, the book pairs vivid storytelling with full-color visuals to create an unforgettable experience for readers of all ages.

Set against the evocative backdrop of a Victorian-era theater, the story follows twelve-year-old Addie Alexander, a resilient young girl who is blind. Heartbroken at the impending departure of her beloved teacher, Addie forms an unexpected friendship with Fedor, a gentle sideshow performer who comforts her with stories of a mysterious Lost Kingdom—opening a doorway to a world beyond her immediate reality, filled with magic, wonder, and possibility.

When Addie is suddenly transported to this imagined realm, she gains a miraculous newfound ability to see, and her journey takes a dramatic turn. The kingdom she enters is enchanting, but it is also under threat from a dark and dangerous force. As she navigates this new world, Addie must summon her inner strength and faith to confront challenges that test her resolve.

Landry’s novel stands out for its effortless blend of historical atmosphere and fantastical elements, drawing inspiration from real historical characters and events while delivering a fresh, epic adventure. In the tradition of classics like “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz,” “Addie’s Eyes” offers new twists, laughter, tears, and unforgettable characters—an uplifting coming-of-age tale celebrating friendship, imagination, mythical worlds, and self-discovery.

Readers seeking an enchanted journey will find a story brimming with new wonders, yet remaining warmly nostalgic, to soothe their souls. With universal themes of hope and self-discovery, the book is resonating with families, young readers, and fantasy fans alike, and is positioned as a meaningful gift for loved ones.

Author and Emmy-winner Tim Landry has spent his career creating magic across film, visual effects, and themed entertainment. In addition to writing and directing award-winning films, he crafted visual effects for major motion pictures including “George of the Jungle,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” and later created large-scale real-world illusions for theme parks and cruise ships—work that continues to delight guests worldwide.

“Addie’s Eyes” began as a screenplay Landry wrote in the early 1990s, later transformed into a novel decades afterward with expanded historical research and the more historically accurate setting of Liverpool, England. Landry ultimately chose to self-publish to preserve creative control, including the decision to commission 24 full-color illustrations—completed in collaboration with Ukrainian artist Nataliia Kretsu under extraordinary wartime circumstances.

In a recent interview, Landry described his approach to storytelling as surprise-driven, shaped by a lifelong desire to use stories and media to delight, bring smiles, and make people's lives better. With “Addie’s Eyes,” he brings that storytelling magic to the printed page in a heartfelt tale of wonder, resilience, and what it truly means to see—not only with our eyes, but with our hearts.

In addition to the print and ebook editions, the recently released audiobook version of “Addie’s Eyes” offers a new way for audiences to experience Addie’s fantastic journey.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Addies-Eyes-Historical-Tim-Landry-ebook/dp/B0FD95QCX7/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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