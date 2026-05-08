China Airlines Partners with JetBlue on Reward Tickets Offering Greater Flexibility for Travel Across the Americas

JetBlue and China Airlines announce a new partnership enabling reciprocal reward ticket redemption across their combined networks in the Americas and Asia.

Introduces reciprocal mileage redemption, extending Dynasty Flyer members’ access across JetBlue’s network of more than 100 destinations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, has partnered with the United States carrier, JetBlue, to launch a mutual redemption program for reward tickets. Dynasty Flyer members can now use their miles to redeem JetBlue tickets to explore American cities further inland via key gateways such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. JetBlue TrueBluemembers can, in turn, use their points to redeem China Airlines tickets and experience the trans-continental flying services offered by China Airlines' wide-body passenger fleet.JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airlineand a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. This partnership update is also the first time that JetBlue is offering reward ticket services in partnership with a Taiwanese carrier.Dynasty Flyer members can now make reservations and use their miles to redeem tickets through customer service centers. In Economy Class, for example, a domestic U.S. round-trip is 35,000 miles, a round-trip from the U.S. to Central America is 40,000 miles, a round-trip to South America is 50,000 miles, and a round-trip from the U.S. to Europe is 70,000 miles. These make Dynasty Flyer miles the most flexible option for onward travel.China Airlines has been operating in the North American market for more than half a century. The carrier operates non-stop flights from seven cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, and Vancouver, with 40 services a week. The existing airline partnership offering connecting services to more than a hundred inland cities in America is now joined by the JetBlue reward ticket service. Travelers now have even more options for redeeming tickets for their dream tour of the Americas.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com： China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide, and the Group’s fleet has grown to 111 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 18 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provides consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

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