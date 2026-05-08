Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association to Participate in National Police Week 2026

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) proudly announces its participation in National Police Week 2026, joining tens of thousands of law enforcement officers, survivors, and supporters from across the country in honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.First established by presidential proclamation from John F. Kennedy in 1962, National Police Week remains a sobering and meaningful tradition. Each year, it serves as a time to recognize the courage, service, and dedication of law enforcement officers nationwide, while paying tribute to those who gave their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.Events throughout the week will take place in Washington, D.C., including the widely attended Candlelight Vigil, where fallen officers are remembered in a moving tribute attended by families, colleagues, and supporters. Additional events include survivor-focused gatherings and the National Peace Officers Memorial Service held on May 15 at the U.S. Capitol.FLEOA representatives will be present throughout the week and encourage attendees to visit their booth at Tent City, where members will be available to connect with fellow officers, families, and supporters. Visitors can also purchase raffle tickets for a Jeep giveaway, with proceeds supporting ongoing efforts to assist law enforcement personnel and their families.“National Police Week is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our nation’s law enforcement officers and their families,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “It is an honor for FLEOA to stand alongside our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, remembering the fallen while advocating for all those who serve and have served.”National Police Week is both a time of reflection and unity. It highlights not only the loss endured by the law enforcement community but also the resilience, commitment, and unwavering dedication of those who continue to wear the badge.FLEOA remains committed to supporting federal law enforcement officers and their families, promoting awareness of issues affecting the profession, and ensuring that the legacy of fallen heroes is never forgotten.For more information about National Police Week events, visit www.policeweek.org ###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcementthrough the legislative process.

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