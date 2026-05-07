When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 06, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 07, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: JCB Flavors, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Flavored popcorn seasoning

Company Announcement

JCB Flavors, LLC of Watertown, Wisconsin, is voluntarily recalling select topical seasoning products due to the potential presence of Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can lead to more severe illnesses, including bloodstream infections, arterial infections (such as infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

This recall is being initiated because the affected products were manufactured using a milk powder ingredient that is part of a voluntary recall issued by California Dairies, Inc. This ingredient was used in certain topical seasonings.

At this time, no illnesses or injuries associated with these products have been reported. Additionally, third-party laboratory testing of finished products has not identified contamination. However, JCB Flavors is taking this action out of an abundance of caution and commitment to consumer safety.

The impacted products are 1.6 oz retail containers available through e-commerce platforms and retail stores nationwide.

UPC / GTIN PRODUCT DESCRIPTION BRAND NAME UNIT SIZE LOT NUMBER BEST BY 0-31851-01001-6 Popping Topping – Sour Cream & Onion Wildlife Seasoning 1.6 oz 057596 5/18/2027

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are advised not to consume or use them.

For questions or further information, please contact JCB Flavors, LLC Customer Service at 1-920-390-7700.