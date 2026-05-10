CheapPostcards.net Revamps Brand and E-Commerce Platform to Expand Affordable Postcard Printing and EDDM Direct Mail

CheapPostcards.net relaunches with enhanced postcard printing, EDDM, and direct mail services focused on affordability, quality, and fulfillment.

Customers want more than just printing. They want a company that understands USPS regulations, bundling, route selection, mail preparation, and delivery timing.” — Carlos deSantos

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CheapPostcards.net, a division of Catdi Printing, has officially relaunched its website and expanded its postcard printing and direct mail capabilities as part of a larger effort to modernize the business and provide more value to budget-conscious companies looking for affordable marketing solutions.After acquiring the CheapPostcards.net domain years ago, Catdi Printing founder Carlos deSantos said the company saw an opportunity to build a stronger online platform centered around postcard printing, Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), and commercial print marketing services for businesses throughout the United States.The newly revamped website was designed to simplify online ordering while improving the customer experience for businesses seeking fast, affordable, and high-quality printing solutions.“Postcards continue to be one of the most effective forms of marketing when done correctly,” said Carlos deSantos, founder of Catdi Printing. “We wanted to completely revamp the website and the overall customer experience to make ordering easier while continuing to provide affordable pricing, exceptional print quality, and hands-on service for businesses that still believe in direct mail marketing.”Headquartered in Houston, CheapPostcards.net serves businesses nationwide with scalable print marketing solutions, direct mail services, and nationwide fulfillment support.Expanding Affordable Postcard Printing Services The upgraded platform places a stronger emphasis on affordable postcard printing and direct mail solutions for small businesses, franchises, restaurants, real estate companies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, political campaigns, and home service companies.CheapPostcards.net specializes in:Custom postcard printingBulk postcard printingDirect mail marketingEvery Door Direct Mail (EDDM)USPS saturation mailMailing list servicesPrint and mail fulfillmentCommercial printing servicesBusinesses can explore the company’s affordable postcard printing services to access a wide variety of postcard sizes, paper stocks, coating options, and premium print finishes designed for high-impact marketing campaigns.According to the company, the goal is to continue helping businesses maximize their marketing budgets without sacrificing quality or turnaround times.“We understand that many businesses are looking for affordable marketing options right now,” said deSantos. “Our focus has always been helping customers stretch their advertising dollars while still receiving a professional product that represents their brand correctly.”Stronger Focus on Full-Service Every Door Direct MailOne of the company’s largest areas of investment has been improving its full-service Every Door Direct Mail operations. CheapPostcards.net says it spends a significant amount of time refining the fulfillment and logistics side of direct mail campaigns to help customers avoid common mailing issues and delays.“We spend a tremendous amount of time focusing on the fulfillment side of EDDM because that’s where campaigns can either succeed or fail,” deSantos explained. “Customers want more than just printing. They want a company that understands USPS regulations, bundling, route selection, mail preparation, and delivery timing.”The company’s full-service Every Door Direct Mail services include:USPS route selectionMail preparationBundling and processingSaturation mail fulfillmentDelivery to USPSTurnkey postcard mailing campaignsThe company says businesses continue turning to direct mail and EDDM campaigns because of their ability to generate strong local awareness while avoiding some of the rising costs associated with digital advertising platforms.Nationwide Printing and Fulfillment ExpansionCheapPostcards.net also continues expanding its national production and fulfillment infrastructure to support businesses throughout the country.Through its growing nationwide printing services network, the company helps businesses reduce turnaround times while improving production efficiency and delivery timelines.The nationwide infrastructure supports:Regional print fulfillmentNational direct mail campaignsCommercial print productionMulti-location marketing supportFaster shipping and deliveryThe company says the relaunch is part of a broader long-term investment in print automation, online ordering technology, and nationwide direct mail fulfillment services.Modernizing Direct Mail for Today’s BusinessesWhile digital advertising continues evolving, CheapPostcards.net believes postcards and direct mail remain powerful tools for customer acquisition and local brand awareness.The company says the combination of affordable pricing, quality printing, and streamlined fulfillment services continues driving demand for print marketing across a variety of industries.Businesses looking for affordable postcard printing, EDDM services, and nationwide direct mail marketing solutions can learn more by visiting CheapPostcards.net.About CheapPostcards.netCheapPostcards.net is a nationwide commercial printing and direct mail company operated by Catdi Printing and based in Houston, Texas. The company specializes in Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), direct mail marketing, and commercial printing.

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