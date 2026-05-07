Governor Meyer Visits Milford Businesses, Signs Two Small Business Executive Orders

MILFORD — In recognition of National Small Business Week, Governor Matt Meyer visited two locally owned businesses in Milford today and signed two Executive Orders aimed at expanding opportunity for small and diverse businesses across Delaware.

“Small businesses are the life blood of the economy. At a time when small businesses are getting squeezed, this is about making sure small businesses get a fair shot,” said Governor Meyer. “When our small businesses succeed, Delaware succeeds.”

Governor Meyer began his visit at Living Well Nutrition, where he met with owner Stephanie Kerns, who opened the community-focused nutrition club in October 2025. The downtown Milford shop offers high-protein shakes, energy teas, and healthy snacks while fostering a welcoming space centered on wellness, connection, and healthy habits.

He then visited Stone Nation Granite & Marble, a woman- and minority-owned business led by owner Biriviana De Leon. Operating in Milford for six years, the company specializes in residential countertop and cabinet installation and is working to expand into commercial projects.

During the visit, Governor Meyer toured the company’s workshop and showroom before signing two Executive Orders focused on strengthening small business support.

Executive Order 21 establishes an Office of Small Business Access within the Division of Small Business to serve as a single point of contact for entrepreneurs, coordinates an agency-wide Liaison network to identify and remove regulatory barriers, modernizes Delaware’s cottage food and low-risk food business framework, creates a joint inspection pilot for small businesses, requires 15-day payment of small business invoices, and requests that the Delaware Prosperity Partnership build a centralized capital and program clearinghouse, including for Opportunity Zone resources. Executive Order 22 reinforces Delaware’s Supplier Diversity initiative, helping more small and minority-owned businesses compete for and win state contracts.