Tampa Bay Bacon Festival Debuts May 9–10 at Win! Derby Lane

Tampa Bay Bacon Festival

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tampa Bay Bacon Festival will make its debut on Saturday and Sunday, May 9th and 10th, 2026, at Win! Derby @ Derby Lane in St. Petersburg. Taking place from 12 to 6 p.m. each day, the two-day outdoor festival brings together food vendors, craft beverages, and live entertainment for a weekend dedicated to bacon in all forms.The inaugural event will feature more than 12+ food vendors serving a wide range of bacon-inspired dishes, from classic favorites to creative and indulgent offerings. In addition to food, guests can enjoy bacon-infused cocktails, craft beer, live music, and interactive elements, including a high-energy bacon-eating contest. The festival will also include retail vendors and a lively atmosphere designed for guests of all ages.“We created the Tampa Bay Bacon Festival to give people a fun and easy way to get out and try something new, and enjoy time with friends and family,” said Patrick Green, Owner of Brewed Life Festivals. “This first year is all about bringing the community together around great food and a unique experience.”The event will be held outdoors at Win! Derby @ Derby Lane, located at 10490 Gandy Blvd N. The festival will take place rain or shine, with tents, tables, and seating available throughout the grounds for guest comfort. Parking is free on site, and attendees will enter through the gaming center before being directed to the festival area.General admission is free with an online RSVP, making the festival accessible to a wide audience. Tickets will also be available at the gate, with pricing subject to change. Food and beverages will be available for purchase directly from vendors.For guests seeking an enhanced experience, a limited number of Bacon Reserve VIP tickets are available. VIP admission includes four curated cocktail samples from Preez Distilling, including a signature bacon-infused rum cocktail, as well as unlimited craft beer from 3 Daughters Brewing from 12 to 3 p.m., featuring a limited Maple Bacon Pale Ale. VIP guests also receive a deal card with exclusive offers from participating vendors, along with access to a shaded, air-conditioned lounge area and a private bar.The festival is designed to be family-friendly and will include a dedicated inflatable games area for children. Leashed dogs are permitted, with owners responsible for their care. Guests are welcome to bring chairs or blankets, while outside food and beverages are not permitted. Bags and strollers are allowed but subject to search upon entry.The Tampa Bay Bacon Festival is proudly sponsored by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, encouraging visitors to extend their stay and explore the area’s beaches, dining, and attractions.For tickets and additional information, visit www.tampabaybacon.com or contact TampaBayBacon@gmail.com.About the Tampa Bay Bacon Festival:The Tampa Bay Bacon Festival is an annual food and beverage event celebrating bacon through local vendors, craft drinks, and live entertainment. Held each spring at Win! Derby @ Derby Lane in St. Petersburg, the festival is open to all ages and free to attend with RSVP.

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