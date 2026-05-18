Family Hospice Expands Compassionate Care with New Greenwood, South Carolina Location

Members of the Family Hospice Greenwood team outside the organization’s Greenwood office.

Locally owned and operated hospice provider expands its South Carolina footprint to better serve patients and families across Greenwood and the Upstate.

Our role is to walk alongside patients and families with compassion, clarity, and support; helping them focus on comfort, connection, and quality of life.” — Robin Crooke, VP of Operations

GREENWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Hospice, a leading provider of compassionate, patient-centered end-of-life care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Greenwood, South Carolina. This expansion strengthens the organization’s presence across the state and increases access to high-quality hospice services for individuals and families throughout Greenwood and the surrounding communities. The new location builds on Family Hospice’s established presence in the Upstate, including its Greenville and Spartanburg offices.“Family Hospice is committed to delivering personalized care that honors the dignity, wishes, and unique journey of every patient,” said Jennifer Cubitt, Area Sales Manager. “We are proud to join the Greenwood community and provide support, comfort, and guidance when it matters most.”The Greenwood location offers a full range of services, including hospice and palliative care , designed to support patients and their families wherever they call home. Services include expert pain and symptom management, care from an interdisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, emotional and spiritual support, and ongoing bereavement services. Family Hospice clinicians are available around the clock, ensuring patients and families have access to care and support at any time.As part of the expansion, Greenwood covers Abbeville, Clinton, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Edgefield, Newberry, Saluda, and parts of Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Aiken counties.At the heart of Family Hospice’s approach is a commitment to treating every patient like family. Physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers work together to provide holistic care that addresses not only physical needs, but also emotional and spiritual well-being.“We understand that the decision to begin hospice care is never easy,” said Robin Crooke, VP of Operations. “Our role is to walk alongside patients and families with compassion, clarity, and support; helping them focus on comfort, connection, and quality of life.”The new Greenwood office is open and accepting patient referrals. For more information about Family Hospice's services, visit homewithfamily.com or call 864-396-7065.About Family Hospice Locally owned and operated , Family Hospice is a trusted provider of hospice and palliative care serving communities across Georgia and South Carolina. The organization is dedicated to enhancing quality of life, preserving dignity, and providing compassionate support to patients and families navigating serious illness. Through a team-based approach, Family Hospice delivers personalized care that meets the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those they serve. Learn more at homewithfamily.com.

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