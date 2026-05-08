Animotion Media Expands The Fixies Presence in China with China Eastern Airlines’ New Inflight Content Experience

The Fixies in China Eastern Airlines

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animotion Media Group , the parent company behind the globally recognized animated series The Fixies , has announced a new milestone in the brand’s international expansion through a partnership with China Eastern Airlines. The hit animated series is now available as part of the airline’s innovative onboard content experience across domestic flights in China.The partnership brings The Fixies into China Eastern Airlines’ inflight entertainment library, where passengers can access selected episodes directly from their personal devices through the aircraft’s onboard Wi-Fi network. Unlike traditional inflight entertainment systems that rely on seatback screens, the new solution enables passengers to connect to a preloaded content environment without requiring internet access.Designed around a feed-style, short-form viewing experience, the onboard system allows passengers to browse and discover entertainment in a format inspired by leading mobile-first platforms. Once connected to the aircraft’s internal network, users can explore a continuous stream of curated content from the airline’s media library, creating a more flexible and intuitive entertainment journey in the air.The innovation is particularly relevant for domestic flights within China, where smaller aircraft often do not feature seatback screens due to shorter flight durations. By introducing a Wi-Fi-based content system, China Eastern Airlines is expanding access to modern inflight entertainment across different aircraft types and passenger journeys.The inclusion of The Fixies reflects Animotion Media’s strategy to grow its flagship kids’ brand across emerging distribution channels and adapt to evolving media consumption habits, especially within mobile-first and short-form ecosystems.Created as an edutainment series for children and families, The Fixies follows tiny, clever characters who live inside machines, gadgets, and everyday devices, helping children understand how technology works through adventure, humor, and storytelling. Combining entertainment with accessible STEM learning, the series has become a trusted international brand for curious young audiences and their families.Currently being piloted across domestic routes in China, the initiative highlights a broader industry shift toward integrated, feed-driven content experiences, bringing engaging entertainment to passengers even at 30,000 feet.For Animotion Media, the partnership marks another step in the continued international growth of The Fixies and reinforces the brand’s ability to connect with audiences across new platforms, territories, and viewing environments.

The Fixies trailer

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