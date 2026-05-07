Maryland State Police Arrest Suspected Police Impersonator Attempting To Conduct Traffic Stop On I-695

May 7, 2026

(Baltimore, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a suspected police impersonator attempting to conduct a traffic stop on I-695 on Tuesday in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as Eric Baummer, 59, of Mount Airy, Maryland. Baummer was arrested on scene without incident and charged with impersonating a police officer. He was the driver and sole occupant of a black 2014 Ford Explorer involved in the incident.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. on May 5, 2026, police at the Golden Ring Barrack received a call from a motorist reporting a driver in a Ford Explorer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on him in the area of the outer loop of I-695 at Washington Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorist called 9-1-1 after the driver of the Ford Explorer activated blue and white flashing lights on his vehicle. The motorist did not pull over.

Police were advised that the driver of the Ford Explorer, later identified as Baummer, drove past the motorist and changed lanes to drive in front of him. Baummer then exited I-695 at Hollins Ferry Road. While on the phone with police, the motorist, later identified as an off-duty military law enforcement officer, followed Baummer to a gas station in the 4300 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to the scene and made contact with Baummer. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department also responded to the scene. Baummer was arrested without incident.

Police urge anyone who may have encountered similar circumstances relevant to this investigation to contact Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

The investigation continues.

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