VideoMagic Appoints Alyson Young Castillo to Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth of AI-Powered

VideoMagic Positioned at the Intersection of Generative AI, Content Intelligence, and Video Automation

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VideoMagic, an AI-native platform pioneering the emerging “understanding engine” category, today announced the appointment of Alyson Young Castillo to its Advisory Board.Castillo brings extensive experience advising and scaling growth-stage SaaS and technology-enabled companies, with a strong focus on go-to-market (GTM) strategy, revenue acceleration, and category development. In her role as an Advisory Board member, she will provide strategic guidance to support VideoMagic’s continued expansion, with an emphasis on refining GTM execution and accelerating market adoption.VideoMagic operates at the convergence of generative AI, content intelligence, and video automation—enabling organizations to convert documents, presentations, and web content into high-quality, short-form videos within minutes. Beyond content transformation, the platform allows users to query, synthesize, and activate large volumes of unstructured data. The platform is delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution with a flexible subscription model, including a limited free tier, supporting both self-service adoption and enterprise-scale deployments. VideoMagic’s AI-powered chat assistant seamlessly integrates directly into an organization’s digital properties—empowering users to engage with content, ask questions, and receive contextual, intelligent responses about products, services, and related information.This combination of content ingestion, multimodal output (video), and interactive AI engagement positions VideoMagic as foundational infrastructure for how enterprises will communicate, distribute, and monetize knowledge in an AI-first world.“Alyson brings a proven track record of helping companies define new categories and scale go-to-market execution,” said John Sculley, Chaiman-of-the-Board of VideoMagic. “Her ability to bridge product innovation with commercial strategy will be instrumental as we expand into new markets and deepen enterprise adoption.”“I’m excited to join VideoMagic at this pivotal stage,” said Alyson Young Castillo. “We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how organizations interact with content—we are moving from information to understanding. VideoMagic is the layer that makes your data make sense. It converts complex data into dynamic short-form videos and powers a chat interface to explore, query and act on the underlying information in real time. This puts VideoMagic at the forefront of this transformation. I look forward to supporting the team as they scale.”VideoMagic is gaining traction among enterprises, digital-first organizations, and content-rich businesses seeking to modernize customer engagement, streamline knowledge delivery, and unlock the value of their existing content at scale.About VideoMagicVideoMagic is an AI Knowledge Infrastructure that transforms fragmented data into real-time, decision-ready insight - instantly generating short-form videos and enabling chat-based interaction with the underlying content.

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