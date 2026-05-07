Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Junior Sailor of the 2nd Quarter: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms recognized Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jason Pollick as Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026, highlighting his contributions to operational readiness and occupational medicine support across the command.

Pollick, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) China Lake, serves in occupational medicine where he supports medical readiness requirements for personnel working in high-risk environments involving hazardous materials, chemicals, and explosives.

“My current role is in occupational medicine where I assist with physicals for many civilians with exposures in their job such as chemicals and explosives,” said Pollick.

His work directly supports the readiness mission by helping ensure active duty personnel and civilian employees are medically cleared to safely conduct critical operations tied to aviation, weapons handling, and research activities aboard the installation.

“My work supports the mission by making sure active duty and civilians are fully medically ready to move explosives to planes, around base, and the scientists who create them as well,” he said.

Leaders recognized Pollick for his professionalism, initiative, and ability to maintain continuity within the department when providers are unavailable. According to Pollick, one of the most rewarding aspects of his role is the trust placed in him by his leadership team.

“The most rewarding part of my job is being able to cover for my providers when they need to step out or they are unavailable,” said Pollick. “They don’t need to worry about the department since they trust me to handle it.”

Originally from San Diego, Pollick said his interest in medicine began through family influence, with several relatives working in healthcare fields.

“I have always wanted to be in medicine since a lot of my family work in that field,” said Pollick. “I joined the Navy so I can pursue it and get benefits for college.”

Military service also runs throughout his family. Pollick said his father, uncle, and aunt served in the United States Marine Corps, while his grandfather served in the United States Army.

Outside of work, Pollick enjoys going to the gym, playing guitar, and playing video games.

As a junior Sailor, Pollick encouraged fellow hospital corpsmen (HMs) to remain curious and continue seeking opportunities to expand their medical knowledge.

“To other HMs, my advice would be to always look for new opportunities to learn and always ask your providers questions,” said Pollick. “I have learned many things from them.”

At NMRTU China Lake, Sailors like Pollick play a vital role in supporting the health, readiness, and resilience of warfighters and Department of War civilians across the installation.