Kay L. Harris Appears as Guest on Success Today with Jack Canfield ; Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX Affiliates

From Caregiving Through Crisis to Purpose-Driven Impact: Kay L. Harris Shows How Resilience Takes Shape When Love Alone Is Not Enough

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kay L. Harris, author of What Love Can’t FIx: Navigating the Storms of My Husband’s Mental Illness, speaker, and caregiver coach, guests on Success Today with Jack Canfield, who wholeheartedly endorses her book. The show aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning team, the episode details how Kay’s years caring for her husband’s severe mental illness, working full-time, and raising three children led her to focus on helping other caregivers facing similar challenges. Her story confronts the realities of exhaustion, uncertainty, and the ongoing search for clarity when life doesn’t offer easy answers. Success Today offers an ideal platform to show how people rebuild purpose when circumstances can’t be fixed.

Kay’s story starts with disruption. After more than a decade of marriage, she came home to find her husband changed, unresponsive, and unable to communicate. That night began not just one crisis, but seventeen years of recurring depression, medication-induced hypomania, and declining health.

At the time, 1980-1997, no resources existed. There was no public awareness or understanding of mental illness. Kay faced the situation alone, learning by doing under pressure and without guidance.

As Kay explains, “I was blindsided, terrified, and for the first time in my life, I felt completely alone.” This moment marked the beginning of her struggle, facing overwhelming uncertainty and responsibility, with no one to turn to for help.

Survival became a matter of improvisation and adaptation. Kay had to switch constantly between being a caregiver, breadwinner, and advocate—while trying to give her children some sense of normalcy. Balancing these demands forced her to rethink what strength really meant: not imposing control, but finding ways to keep moving forward when nothing felt certain.

She also learned how little determination alone could fix. “There are some things you can’t fix,” she says, recognizing that love does not always solve complex problems. This insight changed her approach, moving her focus away from trying to make everything right and toward figuring out how to get through each day as it came.

Jack Canfield reinforces this perspective, noting, “When people go through deep adversity, what ultimately shapes their future is not what happened to them, but how they learn to respond to it.” His observation reframes hardship as a turning point, where meaning is constructed through response rather than circumstance.

With these realizations, Kay decided to do something useful with what she’d learned. Her memoir, speaking engagements, and coaching focus on caregivers, a group frequently left out of conversations about mental health, despite the strain they endure. Instead of giving advice, Kay shares her own story so caregivers can recognize themselves in it and feel less alone.

Kay’s message is straightforward: hardship doesn’t disappear, but you can find different ways to live with it. “There are days when things get better, and days when they don’t,” she says, describing a slow process with no guaranteed resolution.

She also points out that as mental health awareness grows, the problems don’t get simpler. There’s still little support for the people caring for loved ones in crisis, rather than those at the center of it.

Looking forward, Kay uses her own experience and practical guidance to help caregivers manage the daily realities of their role. Her work is less about finding a cure, and more about giving people tools to cope and feel seen.

Success Today with Jack Canfield features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. The program explores the decisions, habits, and mindsets behind their success. Personal stories and practical insights reveal how they overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and define success. Tune in for inspiration and discover strategies for your own journey toward success.

Kay Harris: Finding Strength When Love Isn’t Enough

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