Locums.com Releases Survey Findings on Locum Provider Priorities and Challenges

Locums.com survey findings show providers want clearer assignment details upfront, with credentialing delays, communication gaps, licensing complexity, and incomplete job information among the top frustrations in the locum process. A preview of the Locums.com homepage on desktop and mobile, highlighting faster navigation, expanded provider tools, recruiter resources, and a more organized locum tenens experience. Locums.com survey findings show the top frustrations among locum tenens providers, including credentialing delays, recruiter communication gaps, licensing complexity, irrelevant outreach emails, and lack of pay transparency.

New findings highlight what providers want to see upfront, what frustrates them most, and where the locum process still creates friction.

Locum tenens providers help fill critical gaps in healthcare. They deserve clearer information, better tools, and more control as they manage locum opportunities.” — Jordan Weber, Brand Manager, Locums.com

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locums.com, the career and resource hub for locum tenens providers and recruiters, today released new survey findings on what locum providers are looking for right now and where the locum process is falling short.

The survey shows that providers want more useful information earlier, especially around pay, assignment details, and logistics. It also points to recurring frustrations around credentialing delays, communication gaps, licensing complexity, and incomplete assignment information.

The findings further suggest strong interest in tools and resources that improve organization, reduce friction, and make the application process easier to manage. In addition to helping providers browse locum opportunities, Locums.com offers practical resources such as its locum tenens FAQ and locum tenens pay estimator to help providers better understand the process and evaluate assignments.

“These findings reflect what providers need from the locum process today. They want clearer information, less friction, and a more organized experience from first contact through assignment,” said Jordan Weber, Brand Manager at Locums.com.

Locums.com has published a new article exploring the findings and what they mean for both providers and recruiters.

Read more: https://www.locums.com/blog/articles/what-locum-providers-want-2026

About Locums.com

Locums.com is a dedicated resource and information hub for the locum tenens community, providing physicians, advanced practice providers, and recruiters with the tools, resources, and insights they need to find and manage locum work on their own terms.

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