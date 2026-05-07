Rossy AI Sponsors Vistara 2026 in Austin to Help Digital Agencies Build Recurring Revenue with Voice AI

Rossy AI is sponsoring Vistara for the second time as part of its continued focus on helping agencies

Rossy AI Sponsors Vistara 2026 in Austin, Helping Agencies Unlock Recurring Revenue with Voice AI and Automation Services.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rossy AI , a human-like Voice AI platform built to help businesses answer calls, capture leads, book appointments, and support customers 24/7, announced that it will sponsor Vistara 2026 in Austin, Texas.Vistara 2026 takes place May 11 to 13, 2026, at Hotel Van Zandt in Austin. The event brings together digital agency owners, operators, and AI-focused leaders who are looking for practical ways to use AI inside agency operations, client delivery, sales, and growth.Rossy AI is sponsoring Vistara for the second time as part of its continued focus on helping agencies become an authorized agency reseller partner and add Voice AI as a recurring revenue service. In April 2026, Rossy AI also participated as a lanyard sponsor at Elevate 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona, an agency leadership event hosted by Agency Mastery.“Digital agencies are already helping clients generate leads, improve websites, manage campaigns, and grow online. The next opportunity is helping those same clients answer every phone call, qualify leads faster, and book more appointments using Voice AI,” said John, CEO of Rossy AI. “Our goal is simple. We want to help agencies turn Voice AI into a recurring revenue stream without forcing them to build, manage, or support the technology from scratch.”Rossy AI is not just a Voice AI solution. The platform also brings together calendar booking, ticketing and helpdesk support, CRM, funnels, and lead management in one place. This gives agencies a stronger service package to offer their clients, instead of selling Voice AI as a standalone tool.Rossy AI gives agencies two flexible partnership options.The first option is the Referral Partner Model. Under this model, the agency refers the client to Rossy AI, Rossy AI bills the client directly, and the agency receives 20% recurring commission every month for as long as the client remains active. This model is designed for agencies that want to add recurring revenue without managing billing, onboarding, or technical support.The second option is the Managed Reseller Partner Model. Under this model, the agency can set its own pricing, bill the client directly, and keep the margin between its client pricing and Rossy AI’s standard platform pricing. Rossy AI charges the agency, while the agency manages the billing relationship with its client. This gives agencies more pricing control, stronger margin opportunities, and the ability to package Voice AI and related business tools under their own client service offering.Agencies can also use both models depending on the client. For some clients, the referral model may be the best fit. For others, the managed reseller model may create a better opportunity for the agency to control pricing, packaging, and client relationship management.The platform is built for businesses that rely on phone calls to capture opportunities, including home service companies, professional service firms, restaurants, eCommerce businesses, automotive businesses, schools, and other service-driven industries. Rossy AI can answer calls instantly, understand caller intent, qualify leads, book appointments, create tickets, manage follow-ups, organize leads, and connect with business workflows such as calendars, CRMs, funnels, and lead management systems.“At Vistara, we want to meet agency owners who are serious about adding AI services that create real business value,” John added. “Voice AI is not just another software tool. For the right agency, it can become a monthly recurring revenue product that helps clients stop missing calls, improve customer response time, and convert more opportunities.”Rossy AI will be available throughout Vistara 2026 to meet agency owners, discuss partnership opportunities, and demonstrate how agencies can add Voice AI and business automation tools into their service offerings.About Rossy AI Human-Like AI Voice Agents, 24/7 - A Premium White Glove Solution with No Code, No IVR, and No Missed Calls.

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