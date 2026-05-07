Minutes of the Meeting of the Court of Directors held on 12 February 2026

6. Bank’s Finances

Business Planning: Update on proposed workforce change including MAR Scheme

(Afua Kyei, Jane Tucker, Jo Hill and Jane Cathrall)

Jo Hill introduced the item and noted because of staff take up of the Mutually Agreed Resignation (MAR) scheme, the level of restructuring outside of MAR needed this financial year would be smaller than originally anticipated. Court discussed the impact of the scheme.

Directors asked how the Bank would manage the staff whose applications for MAR were not accepted. Jane Cathrall said that there would be leadership challenge in that respect, though reasons for applications varied.

The Chair concluded by observing that its ultimate success would depend on limiting any backfill of roles rendered vacant.

Q3 forecast 2025/26 / Final 2026/27 budget and 3-year financial plan / Allocation of the 2026/27 investment portfolio / Interim dividend

(Afua Kyei, Jane Tucker and Jo Hill)

Jane Tucker introduced the item and noted that it would be possible to deliver a dividend to HMT within the range communicated. An interim dividend was therefore proposed, followed by a true up and final dividend payment after year end. The Governor noted that as the Bank had built-up capital, an annual dividend should now be sustainable.

Court approved the interim dividend.

Afua Kyei gave an overview of the Bank’s finances, noting that the costs in 25/26 are planned to grow by 3% by the end of 28/29 versus a 7.6% estimate for CPI over the same period. This will be delivered through the BAU cost challenge and the delivery of the investment portfolio allowing headcount to fall. Afua Kyei highlighted that the investment budget will be maintained over the course of the 3-year plan.

The Governor highlighted that the BEAPFF Quarterly Report for Q4 2025 had now been published.

Draft letter to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury (CST)

Court approved the 3-year financial plan, the one-year budget and the draft letter to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.