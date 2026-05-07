The Museum of Christian and Gospel Music Announces Special Amy Grant Pop-Up Exhibit Today

Display featured at the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music, featuring The Me That Remains original artwork by Wayne Brezinka and photos of Amy Grant's very first and second photo shoot by Mark Pleasant The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music and Mike Curb Presents GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame

The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music has an Amy Grant Pop-Up Exhibit celebrating the release of her new album and concert at the Ryman on May 8.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Christian & Gospel Music will host a special Amy Grant Pop-Up Exhibit opening today, celebrating the release of Grant’s highly anticipated new album, "The Me That Remains," and her album release concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium tomorrow, Friday, May 8, located just steps from the museum in downtown Nashville.Six-time GRAMMYAward winner and 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Amy Grant will release The Me That Remains on Friday via Thirty Tigers. The project marks Grant’s first collection of all-original songs in 13 years and offers a deeply personal reflection from the beloved artist now more than 50 years into her groundbreaking career.The exhibit will showcase Wayne Brezinka’s original mixed-media artwork created for the cover of "The Me That Remains." Reflecting the album’s themes of memory and reconstruction, the piece was assembled from meaningful fragments of Grant’s life, including pieces of a treasured quilt, seashells from her collection, her childhood Bible, and an article about her grandfather. The limited-time exhibit will feature an extraordinary collection of rare and personal artifacts from Grant’s life and groundbreaking career, including her prestigious 1994 Pax Christi Award, accompanied by congratulatory letters from six U.S. presidents, the original Western Union telegram sent to her college dorm announcing her first GRAMMYnomination, and rare early-career photographs captured by renowned photographer Mark Pleasant. The temporary display also includes additional surprises!Now 65, Grant remains a singular figure in American music. She has garnered more than 2.2 billion global streams, sold over 30 million albums worldwide, and became the first artist in Contemporary Christian Music to achieve a platinum record, reach No. 1 on the pop charts, and perform at the GRAMMY Awards. A trailblazer whose career has spanned church pews to arena stages, Grant returns with a record rooted in hard-won perspective and the enduring strength of the woman who remains.The Amy Grant Pop-Up Exhibit will be included with museum admission. Purchase tickets here ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF CHRISTIAN & GOSPEL MUSIC AND MIKE CURB PRESENTS GMA GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME: The Museum opened its doors in October 2025 in downtown Nashville and is a must-see family destination. Designed to honor the legacy and future of Christian & Gospel music, the museum combines innovative technology with live experiences to unite faith and music like never before. From personal testimonies to iconic recordings, The C&G invites every visitor to experience the gospel in sound, spirit, and story. In February 2026, the museum was designated as part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Visit www.cgmmuseum.org and the C&G social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the latest information.ABOUT GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION & FOUNDATION: Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association’s mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. The GMA serves the richly diverse creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry by preserving the legacies of those who’ve gone before us and celebrating the work of today’s artists through events like the GMA Dove Awards, GMA Easter Celebration, and GMA Christmas Celebration, which reach millions of people around the world annually. For more information about the Gospel Music Association, visit www.gospelmusic.org.

Amy Grant - The Me That Remains (Official Video)

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