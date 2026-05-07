Full southbound closure on CO 157 (Foothills Parkway) between Valmont Road and Pearl Street expected this weekend

Boulder County - The Colorado Department of Transportation and its contract partner, ACME Concrete Paving Inc., will resume weekend closures on Colorado Highway 157 for concrete rehabilitation operations.

Crews are transitioning to southbound lanes after three weekends of full northbound lane closures. Motorists traveling southbound on CO 157 (Foothills Parkway) should plan for a full roadway closure between Valmont Road and Pearl Street throughout the weekend.

Full roadway closures are necessary to maintain the safety of motorists and the project team while decreasing interruptions to weekday travelers and commuters.

Traffic Impacts

7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday

At 7 p.m., crews will close a single lane on southbound CO 157 from Valmont Road to Pearl Street. This will be followed by a full southbound closure starting at 9 p.m.

The full closure will remain in place for the duration of the weekend before reopening on Monday morning.

Southbound motorists will be detoured at the Valmont Road exit, west to 30th Street, south to Pearl Street to the southbound CO 157 on-ramp.

Travelers going westbound on Valmont Road to southbound CO 157 will use the same detour route.

Travelers heading eastbound on Valmont Road to southbound CO 157 will be rerouted south on 47th Street to Pearl Street to the southbound on-ramp.

Northbound lanes will remain open.

9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

The southbound CO 157 to Pearl Street off-ramp will be closed with the detour route described above.

Motorists will be detoured south to Arapahoe Road, west to 30th Street and north to Pearl Street. Refer to the map below for additional details.

7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday

The Pearl Street on-ramp to northbound CO 157 will be closed.

Motorists will be detoured via Pearl Street west to 30th Street or east to 55th Street, then north to Valmont Road to access the on-ramp. Refer to the map below for additional details.

Motorists traveling southbound on CO 157 and those using Valmont Road and Pearl Street should expect up to 15-minute delays. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes over the weekend to avoid congestion.

Flaggers and uniformed traffic control officers will be on site to assist with traffic flow. Drivers should slow down, watch for workers and equipment and maintain safe following distances.

Visit COTrip.org for real-time lane closure updates and road conditions on this project and others throughout the state. Please note, an additional CDOT Maintenance project will be impacting northbound CO 157 for the next two to three weeks. Motorists should anticipate a single-lane closure between Valmont Road and Colorado Highway 119.

Map of the southbound road closure on CO 157 from Valmont Road to Pearl Street and detour route.

Map of southbound CO 157 closure with detour routes for east and westbound travelers on Valmont Road.

Map of the southbound Pearl Street off-ramp closure and detour route.

Map of the Pearl Street to northbound CO 157 on-ramp closure and detour routes.

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!